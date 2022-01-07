Airgain® And Cloudleaf Announce Partnership

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) - Get Airgain, Inc. Report, a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity systems, today announced a partnership with Cloudleaf, Inc., a SaaS-based digital supply chain platform. Airgain's NimbeLink® Asset Trackers will supply critical location and condition data to the Cloudleaf platform to enable real-time decision-making regarding assets and shipments across the globe.

Airgain's NimbeLink Asset Trackers are one of the industry's leading battery-operated cellular, GPS and WiFi-based solution, catering to the need for indoor, outdoor, and in-transit tracking with one device and no additional infrastructure. They offer the option to monitor not only location, but environmental conditions such as temperature, humidity, motion and more. Cloudleaf's SaaS digital intelligence platform leverages supply chain, edge, IoT and contextual data to provide one of the world's leading end-to-end supply chain digital twin solution to manage risk and volatility in product flows. Together Cloudleaf and NimbeLink are providing organizations with novel solutions for monitoring the location and condition of critical components in the supply chain.

"Cloudleaf has been an outstanding partner for our Asset Trackers" said Larry Plunkett, Director of Business Development for Asset Tracking at Airgain. "Together with the NimbeLink Asset Tracker product portfolio and Cloudleaf's supply chain operations platform, we can solve real-world problems in the global supply chain, particularly at this critical time."

"Cloudleaf is excited to work with Airgain and their NimbeLink line of asset trackers," said Ken Carpenter, Cloudleaf Vice President of Partnerships. "Not only are NimbeLink asset trackers some of the most reliable in the market, with ruggedized housing and up to 14 years of battery life, but they can track almost any condition including location, motion, temperature, humidity, light, and more. With the NimbeLink Asset Trackers connected to Cloudleaf's platform, the level of supply chain visibility is unmatched."

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technologies and systems used to enable high performance networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Airgain's mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain's technologies are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet tracking, in-vehicle networking, and asset tracking devices. Through its pedigree in the design, integration, and testing of high-performance wireless modules and antenna technology, Airgain has become a leading provider of integrated communications products that solve critical connectivity needs. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cloudleaf

Cloudleaf powers next-generation digital supply chains with ground-truth signals and real-time solutions to resolve excursions and exceptions in delivery across the global supply chain. Our SaaS platform leverages hyper-scale cloud, digital twin, AI/ML, and IoT technologies to deliver continuous, actionable insight at any point in supply chain operations. We deliver transparency into supply chain operations business leaders to take action to avoid disruptions, increase sustainability, improve customer satisfaction, and increase revenues. For more information, visit: www.cloudleaf.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected performance of, and market for, Airgain's products and bundled solutions offered by our partners and potential benefits from our partnerships. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products, including bundled solutions with third-party products; if our channel partners fail to perform, or our partnerships are unsuccessful, we may not be able to bring our product solutions to market successfully or on a timely basis; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to disrupt and otherwise adversely affect our operations and those of our suppliers, partners, distributors and ultimate end customers; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products and our reliance on third-party manufacturers; we may not be able to maintain strategic collaborations under which our bundled solutions are offered; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

