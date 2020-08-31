AirDroid Business Introduces Dynamic Mode: Remote Control With Real-Time Voice Calls And Adaptive Video Streaming

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sand Studio, a mobile device management (MDM) solution provider, today announced Dynamic Mode for AirDroid Business, which allows IT professionals and tech support teams to have access to audio while controlling an Android device remotely. In addition, Dynamic Mode can automatically adjust video quality by adapting to unstable network connection to give users the most fluid remote-control experience.

Remote control and access to devices have always been an effective way for IT support teams to resolve incidents and minimize downtime without being on-site. However, the reality is that support teams are spending valuable time on collecting information and dealing with unreliable video quality before getting to the actual issues. With Dynamic Mode, IT professionals can get access to audio and smooth video quality while providing IT assistance remotely. The key capabilities include:

Two-way voice call: IT tech support can initiate a real-time voice chat to get direct feedback as the issue is being dealt with. This could help eliminate unnecessary back and forth and guesswork to shorten the entire process. Voice call is available in Remote Control mode.

Adaptive video streaming: When the network connection is unstable, Dynamic Mode can auto-adjust video quality to reduce latency to give users the most fluid experience. Support staff can still effectively monitor and troubleshoot. Adaptive video streaming is available in all remote modes.

Remote sound: Remote Sound can pick up environmental sounds coming from a target remote device via its microphone (permission needed). In situations where a device is used for surveillance purposes, having access to audio allows teams to have a better assessment whenever a decision needs to be made. Remote Sound is available in Remote View and Remote Camera mode.

"With our new Dynamic Mode, IT and support teams now have real-time access to both audio and visual feedback, making direct communication and troubleshooting much more effective," says Anson Shiong, CEO of Sand Studio. "Our mission is to make managing Android devices as easy as possible for everyone. For the end-users, it means issues can be fixed with minimal waiting time. For support teams, it means much better efficiency and decision making."

Dynamic Mode can be effective in different scenarios to help improve overall efficiency and productivity. For example, IT tech support no longer needs to guess what the root cause of an issue is. Instead, they can directly give instructions or talk to the user and pinpoint the issue right away. Always having smooth video streaming can make the troubleshooting process a lot more efficient.

Service providers who manage digital signage and kiosks can benefit greatly from adaptive video streaming, as they often need to monitor whether videos and images are displaying correctly in public venues.

Security teams that use Android devices for surveillance purposes can also take advantage of Dynamic Mode by getting environmental sounds while monitoring an area using the device's camera. When an emergency happens, the response team can get a complete assessment of the situation and take the necessary actions.

AirDroid Business is a device management solution that helps businesses, service providers and IT professionals to remotely monitor, manage and control Android devices. Now with Dynamic Mode, incidents and device issues can be better monitored and resolved with real-time communication and always-smooth video quality.

Dynamic Mode is available today and can be enabled in the AirDroid Business Desktop Client for Windows and Mac. Support for iOS and Android (controller client) will be coming soon.

To learn more about AirDroid Business and get a 14-day free trial, click here .

About Sand Studio

As a pioneer in mobile device management with AirDroid being its flagship product since 2011, Sand Studio is dedicated to creating innovative solutions specifically for Android device management. With over 50 million downloads, AirDroid has been the most popular among individuals looking for easy ways to remotely manage their Android devices. Leveraging its innovation serving individual users, AirDroid Business extends the advanced technology to its enterprise customers. AirDroid Business is an easy-to-use mobile device management solution for businesses of all kinds, which fuses strategic and tactical smarts, delivering vibrancy to every business owner and IT professional managing Android devices on various remote sites.

