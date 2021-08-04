AirDoctor Donates Air Purifiers & KN95 Face Masks To West Coast Firefighters

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fire season is here and started early this year. To date, 2021 has seen more than 37,000 blazes in the United States--a number significantly higher than previous years. From the Bootleg & Dixie fires in the West to fires across Idaho, Wyoming & Montana, people all around the country are feeling the effects of fire season, but none more so than the firefighters on the front lines of these blazes working around the clock to contain them.

Thanks to purchases made by its customers under its Buy a Mask, Give a Mask program, Los Angeles-based company AirDoctor has donated over 38,000 KN95 masks to healthcare workers, first responders and those on the frontlines throughout the pandemic. Given the early arrival of the fire season this year, the company recently donated their newest & most powerful AirDoctor 5000 purifiers and an additional 17,000 masks to help protect over 500 firefighters and staff along the West coast, including the City of Spokane Fire Department, the Los Angeles City Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service.

Peter Spiegel, inventor and CEO of AirDoctor says, "Firefighters put their lives on the line to protect us, our environment and the air we all breathe. As a Los Angeles based company, we have seen our fair share of wildfires and have had employees routinely evacuated from their homes over the years. It is important to me that AirDoctor do its part to help protect our firefighting heroes up and down the coast in what is shaping up to be one of the worst wildfire seasons in history."

Jerry Garcia of the Texas Canyon Engine 317 and the U.S. Forest Service says, "Thank you, AirDoctor for the generous donation of AirDoctor purifiers and KN95 masks. We have the AirDoctor purifiers strategically placed in our sleeping quarters and our living day room and kitchen area. It will definitely help us recover and rest up to work another day stronger."

About AirDoctor

AirDoctor is on a mission to inspire a thriving life for all through pure, healthy air technology proven by science. AirDoctor delivers the most approachable, affordable professional air purification technology on the market, so customers can thrive in health, wellness and life. They obsess over every detail and go the extra mile to test and earn third party validation, so anyone who uses their products can have peace of mind that the air they breathe is as pure as the science that goes into their solutions.

For more information, please visit airdoctorpro.com

