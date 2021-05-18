Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market: COVID-19 Focused Report| Evolving Opportunities With Arkwin Industries Inc. And General Electric Co.| Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market is expected to grow by USD 174.59 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market will witness a Negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market Participants:

Arkwin Industries Inc.Arkwin Industries Inc. offers thrust reverser systems that help to enable shorter landing distances and reduce wear on the braking system by slowing down the aircraft after touch-down.

Diakont Advanced Technologies Inc.Diakont Advanced Technologies Inc. offers electric roller screw servo actuators for aircraft thrust reverse control and other aircraft applications that require high force and reliability.

General Electric Co.General Electric Co. offers aircraft thrust reverser actuation products through its subsidiary, Middle River Aerostructure Systems.

Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market is segmented as below:

Application

Commercial Aircraft



Business Jet



Military Aircraft

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market is driven by the increasing demand for newer-generation aircraft. In addition, the increasing demand for newer-generation aircraft is expected to trigger the aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

