Aircraft Seating Market By Class, Type, End-use, Aircraft Type, Materials, Components, And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Seating Market by Class (Business, First, Premium Economy, and Economy), Type (9g and 16g), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket, and MRO), Aircraft Type (NBA, WBA, VLA, RTA and Business Jets), Materials, Components, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft seating market size is projected to grow from USD 4.1 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.8 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%

The market is driven by various factors, such as the growing demand for seats installed with IFEC systems, increasing the number of premium economy seats, and maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft are the major drivers of aircraft seating market.The aircraft seating market includes major players Safran (Zodiac Aerospace) ( France), Collins Aerospace (US), Geven S.p.A. ( Italy), RECARO Aircraft Seating ( Germany), and HAECO ( Hong Kong). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aircraft seating production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020.

OEM: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft seating market, by end-use.

The OEM segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the OEM segment of the aircraft seating market can be attributed to the growing demand for seats installed with IFEC systems, increasing number of premium economy seats.

WBA: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft seating market, by aircraft type.

Based on aircraft type, the wide-body aircraft segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft seating market during the forecast period. The demand for interiors in wide boy aircraft is comparatively more than narrow body aircraft and regional transport aircraft as there is more space to install wide seats and other cabin interior products. Major airlines operating wide body aircraft are focusing on upgrading their interiors to the latest technologies.

16G: The fastest-growing segment of the aircraft seating market, by seat type.

The 16G segment is the fastest-growing segment of the aircraft seating market. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), passenger aircraft should have seats capable of withstanding 16 times the force of gravity to increase the chances of survivability of passengers and flight attendants in case of accidents. New seats undergo a series of tests to determine their strength, similar to crash tests which have to meet FAA safety standards.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the aircraft seating market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft seating market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to the countries in this region upgrading their capabilities by undertaking developments in the field of aircraft seating, thus offering a significant opportunity for OEM manufacturers to expand their businesses.

The projected rise in GDP during the next 10 years in emerging economies such as China presents significant potential for the market. China, in recent times, has attracted significant foreign investments due to stable growth and robust developments in the economy. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India, and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) are among the region's regulatory bodies that ensure adherence to safety rules and air travel regulations within their respective countries. The leading manufactures of aircraft seats in the Asia Pacific include JAMCO Corporation ( Japan) and AirGo Design ( Singapore), among others which cater to the Asian market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights 4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Aircraft Seating Market from 2020 to 20264.2 Aircraft Seating Market, by Class4.3 Aircraft Seating Market, by Aircraft Type4.4 Aircraft Seating Market, by Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Seats Installed with Ifec Systems5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Premium Economy Seats5.2.1.3 Maintenance & Retrofitting of Existing Aircraft5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Shortage of Profitable Airlines in Emerging Economies5.2.2.2 Regulatory Frameworks and Certifications5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rise of Low-Cost Airlines5.2.3.2 Growing Urban Air Mobility Platform5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Regulations to Install 16G Seats in All Aircraft5.2.4.2 Delay in Aircraft Deliveries5.2.4.3 High Installation Cost5.2.4.4 Economic Challenges Faced by Aviation Industry Due to Covid-195.3 Average Selling Price Trend5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Company Vs. Market Heat Map5.6 Covid -19 Influenced Case Studies5.6.1 Section Partition5.6.2 Pod Like Seats5.7 Trade Data Statistics 6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Aircraft Seating Evolution6.2.1 1980S: Armchair Kings First Class6.2.2 Mid-1990S: Cradle Seats6.2.3 Early 2000S: Flatbed Seating Solutions6.2.4 Early 2010S: Lightweight Seats6.3 New Product Innovations in Aircraft Seating by Top Manufacturers, 2014-20186.3.1 Air Rest Business Class Seat6.3.2 Essenza6.3.3 Cl6710 Business Class Seat6.3.4 Economy Class Seat, Ec 006.3.5 Columbus Family Economy Class Seat6.4 Technology Trends6.4.1 Advanced Material6.4.2 Lightweight Aircraft Seat6.4.3 In-Flight Entertainment Technology6.4.4 Titanium Seat6.5 Airline Seat Trends, from 2017 to 20186.5.1 Delta Airlines6.5.2 United Airlines6.5.3 Finnair Airlines6.5.4 Airbus6.5.5 Jeju Air6.6 Regulatory Landscape6.6.1 Component Design6.6.1.1 Weight6.6.1.2 Strength6.6.2 Airline Operations6.6.2.1 Durability6.6.2.2 Reparability6.6.3 Manufacturing6.6.3.1 Raw Materials6.6.3.2 Reproducibility6.7 Patent Listings, 2013-20156.8 Bill of Materials (Bom)6.8.1 Bom: Economy Class Seats6.8.2 Bom: Premium Economy Seats6.8.3 Bom: Business Class Seats6.8.4 Bom: First Class Seats6.9 Impact of Mega Trend - Cabin 4.0 7 Aircraft Seating Market, by End Use7.1 Introduction7.2 Impact of Covid-19 on End Users of Aircraft Seating Market7.2.1 Most Impacted End User Segment7.2.2 Least Impacted End User Segment7.3 Oem7.3.1 Increase in Aircraft Orders is Driving the Growth of Oem7.4 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (Mro)7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Seat Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul by Airlines7.5 Aftermarket7.5.1 Seat Upgradation is Boosting the Growth of Aftermarket Segment 8 Aircraft Seating Market, by Class8.1 Introduction8.2 First Class8.2.1 First Class Seat Components8.2.2 First Class Seat Materials8.3 Business Class8.3.1 Business Class Seat Components8.3.2 Business Class Seat Materials8.4 Premium Economy8.4.1 Premium Economy Class Seat Components8.4.2 Premium Economy Class Seat Materials8.5 Economy8.5.1 Economy Class Seat Components8.5.2 Economy Class Seat Materials 9 Aircraft Seating Market, by Aircraft Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Platforms of Aircraft Seating Market9.2.1 Most Impacted Platform Segment9.2.1.1 Commercial Aircraft9.2.2 Least Impacted Platform Segment9.2.2.1 Business Jets9.3 Narrow Body Aircraft (Nba)9.3.1 Demand for Narrow Body Aircraft in Short Haul Travel Sector9.4 Wide Body Aircraft (Wba)9.4.1 Demand for Narrow Body Aircraft in Short Haul Travel Sector9.5 Very Large Aircraft (Vla)9.5.1 Increasing Order of Very Large Aircraft from the Middle East9.6 Business Jets9.6.1 Growing Number of Private Aviation Companies Across the Globe9.7 Regional Transport Aircraft (Rta)9.7.1 Increasing Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Globally 10 Aircraft Seating Market, by Seat Type10.1 Introduction10.2 9G10.2.1 9G Seats No Longer in Use10.3 16G10.3.1 16G Seats Mandatory for All Passenger Aircraft10.4 Commercial Aircraft, by Seat Type10.4.1 16G Certified Seats Needs to Be Installed in All Existing and New Commercial Aircraft10.5 Business Jets, by Seat Type10.5.1 Few Types of Seats in Business Jets Are Not 16G Complaint 11 Aircraft Seating Oem Market, by Region11.1 Covid-19 Impact on Aircraft Seating Oem Market, by Region11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia Pacific11.5 Latin America 12 Aircraft Seating Aftermarket, by Region12.1 Covid-19 Impact on Aircraft Seating Aftermarket, by Scenario12.2 North America12.3 Europe12.4 Asia Pacific12.5 Latin America12.6 Middle East12.7 Africa 13 Aircraft Seating Mro Market, by Region13.1 Covid-19 Impact on Aircraft Seating Mro Market, by Scenario13.2 North America13.3 Europe13.4 Asia Pacific13.5 Latin America13.6 Middle East13.7 Africa 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Introduction14.1.1 Market Evaluation Framework14.2 Industry Competitive Leadership Mapping14.2.1 Visionary Leaders14.2.2 Innovators14.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators14.2.4 Emerging Companies14.3 Startups Competitive Leadership Mapping14.3.1 Visionary Leaders14.3.2 Innovators14.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators14.3.4 Emerging Companies14.4 Market Share and Rank Analysis, 201914.5 Competitive Scenario14.5.1 New Product Launches14.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions14.5.3 Contracts14.5.4 Agreements & Collaborations 15 Company Profiles15.1 Safran15.2 Collins Aerospace15.3 Geven15.4 Recaro Aircraft Seating15.5 Jamco15.6 Haeco15.7 Lufthansa Technik15.8 Stelia Aerospace15.9 Zim Flugsitz15.10 Acro Aircraft Seating15.11 Aviointeriors15.12 Thomson Aero Seating15.13 Expliseat15.14 Adient Aerospace15.15 Mirus Aircraft Seating15.16 Embraer Aero Seating Technologies (East)15.17 Iacobucci Hf Aerospace15.18 Ipeco Holdings Ltd.15.19 Pitch Aircraft Seating Systems15.20 Regent Aerospace Corporation15.21 GVH Aerospace15.22 Rebel Aero15.23 Optimares Spa15.24 AFI KLM E&M15.25 Duncan Aviation Inc.15.26 Innovators15.26.1 Inseat Solutions Llc15.26.2 Jpa Design15.26.3 Mac Interiors15.26.4 Airgo Design15.26.5 Molon Labe Seating 16 Aircraft Seating Adjacent Markets17 Appendix

