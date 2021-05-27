Aircraft Lavatory System Market Revenue To Cross USD 390 Mn By 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

The aircraft lavatory system market for regional jets segment is poised to expand at more than 7% through 2027 led by the increased regional air traffic.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Aircraft Lavatory System Market by Aircraft (Commercial [Narrow Body, Wide Body], Regional Aircraft, Business Jets), End-user (Aircraft OEM, Aircraft MRO), Toilet Technology (Vacuum Technology, Recirculating Toilet Systems), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of aircraft lavatory systems will cross $390 million by 2027. Availability of low-cost travel options along with emergence in new markets will prosper strong product demand for affordable aircraft.

Expansion of regional air connectivity and the emergence of new air routes will propel the aircraft lavatory system market growth. For instance, in February 2019, Japan Airlines launched new flights between Tokyo Haneda (HND) and Manila utilizing Boeing 737-800 to further expand its regional air connectivity. Moreover, rising disposable income along with the introduction of new business and regional aircraft will lead to higher deliveries of private jets, thereby driving growth for aircraft lavatory systems during the forecast period.

The regional jets segment in the aircraft lavatory system market is estimated to register a growth rate of around 7% by 2027 owing to the increased regional air traffic. The establishment of new domestic routes and old aircraft replacements will be major drivers for the market expansion in regional jets. For instance, in June 2018, Delta Air Lines from Atlanta declared its plan to buy 20 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc for the replacement of its older jets. The new jets will help the company to attract passengers with featured atmospheric cabins including a larger lavatory, increased baggage capacity and improved aesthetics thereby stimulating the industry revenue.

OEMs segment will hold 70% of the aircraft lavatory system market share by 2027. Multi-year contracts or partnerships with the system manufacturers and suppliers for the stable supply of products will fuel product demand across OEM end-users. Additionally, the incorporation of several collaborative research & development procedures with the manufacturers for the customized lavatory system solutions to improve overall passenger experience and hygiene during travel will positively influence product penetration in the market. Further, increasing production of aircraft across the globe attributed to the growing demand of airliners and backlog order completion will induce significant growth potential in the industry over the forecast timeframe.

The North American aircraft lavatory system market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of over 7% through 2027. Increasing aircraft production and delivery in conjunction with rising economic conditions across the region will positively enhance air travel, which will thereby impel lavatory systems to demand across the industry over the forecast timeframe. For instance, in March 2021, United Airlines Holdings Inc. announced the buying of 25 new Boeing 737 MAX jets to bump up its position in replacement of the older fleet for a travel rebound. In addition, growing disposable incomes and regional air connectivity will also provide potential air travel opportunities for middle-class population. Further, the presence of several manufacturers and airline operators across the region will catalyze regional growth over the coming years.

Key players functioning in the aircraft lavatory system market are Jamco, B/E Aerospace CC, Diehl Aerosystems, Yokohama Aerospace, Circor Aerospace and Defence, Asia Spirit, The Nordam Group, Sanitrade, H.I Fraser PTY Limited, Aeroaid with many others. Key strategies implemented by major manufacturers to strengthen their competitive edge in the market include product innovation, technological advancement, mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures.

