Aircraft Ice Protection System Market To Grow By USD 1.44 Billion|Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the aircraft ice protection system market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the aircraft ice protection system market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.44 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download FREE Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at Par impact on the aircraft ice protection system market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market? Commercial aviation is the leading segment in the market.

Commercial aviation is the leading segment in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow? The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5%. Who are the top players in the market? Curtiss Wright Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Inland Technologies, John Bean Technologies Corp., Liebherr International AG, Meggitt Plc, Melrose Industries Plc, Parker Hannifin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Safran SA are the top players in the market.

Curtiss Wright Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Inland Technologies, John Bean Technologies Corp., Liebherr International AG, Meggitt Plc, Melrose Industries Plc, Parker Hannifin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Safran SA are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges? The market is driven by the integration of electrical architecture in new-generation aircraft. However, the frequent maintenance requirements will impede the growth of the market.

The market is driven by the integration of electrical architecture in new-generation aircraft. However, the frequent maintenance requirements will impede the growth of the market. How big is the European market?30% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Curtiss Wright Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Inland Technologies, John Bean Technologies Corp., Liebherr International AG, Meggitt Plc, Melrose Industries Plc, Parker Hannifin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Safran SA are some of the major market participants. Although factors such as the integration of electrical architecture in new-generation aircraft, the increasing procurement of new-generation aircraft, and the R and D of next-gen fighter aircraft necessitates the integration of advanced systems will offer immense growth opportunities, the frequent maintenance requirements are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this aircraft ice protection system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Aircraft Ice Protection System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Aircraft Ice Protection System Market is segmented as below:

Application

Commercial Aviation



Military Aviation



Business Aviation

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43991

Aircraft Ice Protection System Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The aircraft ice protection system market report covers the following areas:

Aircraft Ice Protection System Market Size

Aircraft Ice Protection System Market Trends

Aircraft Ice Protection System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the R and D of next-gen fighter aircraft necessitate the integration of advanced systems as one of the prime reasons driving the Aircraft Ice Protection System Market growth during the next few years.

Aircraft Ice Protection System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft ice protection system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aircraft ice protection system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aircraft ice protection system market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft ice protection system market vendors

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Aircraft De-Icing Market- The aircraft de-icing market is segmented by product (de-icing systems, deicer truck, and de-icing chemicals and fluids) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market- The aircraft thrust reverser actuation systems market is segmented by application (commercial aircraft, business jet, and military aircraft) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Commercial aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Military aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Business aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Curtiss Wright Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Inland Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Liebherr International AG

Meggitt Plc

Melrose Industries Plc

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Safran SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/aircraft-ice-protection-system-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-ice-protection-system-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-44-billionkey-drivers-and-market-forecasts17000-technavio-research-reports-301294513.html

SOURCE Technavio