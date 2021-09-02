Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market By Application, Aircraft Type, Form Factor, Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Output Power, Output Number, Type And Region - Global Forecast To 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft DC-DC Converter Market by Application, Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Air Taxis), Form Factor, Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Output Power, Output Number, Type, and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace DC-DC converter market size is projected to grow from USD 0.7 billion in 2021 to USD 1.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The market is driven by various factors, such as introduction to new programs in business jets, rise in aircraft renewals and deliveries, growing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles and increasing demand for military helicopters.

Non-Isolated DC-DC Converters: The largest segment of the Aerospace DC-DC Converter market, by Type.

The non-isolated type DC-DC converter are projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. Non-isolated DC-DC converters in aerospace are used in several sub-systems of UAVs and aircrafts, such as cockpit lighting. In the aerospace and defense industry, 10 to 20 Amp rated non-isolated DC-DC converters are used. These converters can operate in wide temperatures from -40C to 85C. All DC-DC converters used in the aerospace and defense industry are of military standard. Texas Instruments' LM5161 is one such non-isolated aerospace DC-DC converter used in UAVs.

Multiple Power Output: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace DC-DC Converter market, by Output Number.

Based on the output number, the multiple output DC-DC converters are projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. Multiple output DC-DC converters in the aerospace industry are used in avionics systems in cockpits, where the same voltage level is required for driving many sub-systems. One such sub-system is the cockpit lighting system in aircrafts. They work for input voltage ranges from 18 volts to 32 volts DC and are capable of providing output DC voltage in the range of 3.3 to 18 volts. These converters have an operating efficiency of as high as 98%. RECOM Power's MD200 provides one 5Vdc output and two 12Vdc outputs.

Brick: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace DC-DC converter market, by Form Factor.

Based on the form factor, the brick DC-DC converter is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for the aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. Brick DC-DC converters offer products in different sizes, fulfilling the need for a compact DC-DC converter. These can be further categorized into full brick, half brick, quarter brick, eighth brick, and sixteenth brick.

<28v: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace DC-DC converter market, by Input Voltage.

Based on the input voltage, the <28v segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. DC-DC converters work on input voltages below 28 volts; these are compact and provide single output. They are used in UAVs for applications such as controllers. Crane's MTR 40 is one such aerospace DC-DC converter that works on 16 to 40 volts input voltage and provides 3.3 volts DC output.

15v: The fastest-growing segment of the aerospace DC-DC converter market, by Output Voltage.

Based on output voltage, the 15v output voltage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. One of the applications where 15 volts DC supply is required is in the Electric Engine Controller (EEC). These 15 volts DC-DC converters are isolated converters. Infineon's Electronic Power Conditioner (EPC) is one such product designed to provide 15 volts regulated DC output for aircrafts.

North America: The largest contributing region in the aerospace DC-DC Converter market.

North America is projected to be the largest regional share of the global aerospace DC-DC converter market during the forecast period. The US is one of the leaders in the aerospace DC-DC converters industry. Major companies such as Advanced Energy(US), Vicor Corp. (US), Texas Instruments(US), Crane Co.(US), XP Power(US), Bel Fuse Inc.(US), and Astronics(US), and small-scale private companies such as Pico Electronics(US), Abbott Tech(US), VPT(US), Martek Power(US), KGS Electronics(US), SYNQOR(US), and AJ's Power Source (US) have their headquarters in the US. The above-mentioned major players continuously invest in the R&D of new & improved designs of aerospace and defense-standard DC-DC converters.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Brief Overview of the Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market4.2 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Aircraft Type4.3 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Output Number4.4 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Input Voltage4.5 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Introduction to New Programs in Business Jets5.2.1.2 Rise in Aircraft Renewals and Deliveries5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Military Helicopters5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Limited Adoption of Drones due to Political, Economic, Social, Technological, and Legal Factors5.2.2.2 Lengthy Period of Product Certification from Aviation Authorities5.2.2.3 Defense Budget Reductions in Developed Nations5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Environmental Concerns5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Business Jets from Emerging Markets5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Restrictions in the Commercial Use of Drones5.3 COVID-19 Impact Scenarios5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for the Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market5.6 Market Ecosystem5.7 Volume Data5.8 Tariff Regulatory Landscape for the Power Electronics Industry5.9 Trade Data5.10 Porter's Five Forces Model5.11 Technology Analysis5.12 Use Cases5.13 Operational Data

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Supply Chain Analysis6.2.1 Major Companies6.2.2 Small and Medium Enterprises6.2.3 End-users/Customers6.3 Emerging Industry Trends6.3.1 Reduction in Size6.3.2 Highly Precise Testing Process6.3.3 Hvdc to Lvdc Power Conversion6.3.4 Dc-Dc Converter for Electronic Engine Controller (Eec)6.4 Innovations and Patents Registrations, 2012-20216.5 Impact of Megatrends

7 Aerospace DC-DC Converters Market, by Aircraft Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Fixed7.3 Rotary Wing7.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles7.5 Air Taxis

8 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Form Factor8.1 Introduction8.2 Chassis Mount8.3 Encapsulated8.4 Brick8.5 Others

9 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Input Voltage9.1 Introduction9.2 <28V9.3 28-75V9.4 75-270V9.5 270-800V9.6 >800V

10 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Output Voltage10.1 Introduction10.2 5V10.3 12V10.4 15V10.5 24V10.6 48V10.7 >48V

11 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Output Power11.1 Introduction11.2 <10W11.3 10-29W11.4 30-99W11.5 100-250W11.6 250-500W11.7 500-1000W11.8 >1000W

12 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Output Number12.1 Introduction12.2 Single Output12.3 Dual Output12.4 Multiple Output

13 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Type13.1 Introduction13.2 Isolated Dc-Dc Converters13.2.1 Isolated Dc-Dc Converters Provide Isolation Between the Input and Output Sections of the Device13.3 Non-Isolated Dc-Dc Converters13.3.1 Non-Isolated Dc-Dc Converters Can Easily be Fitted into Small-Size Applications.

14 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Application14.1 Introduction14.2 Avionics14.2.1 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters are Used in Several Avionics That are Used in Civil and Military Aircrafts14.3 Power Distribution Systems14.3.1 All the Avionics from Aircrafts Get Power from this 28Vdc Network14.4 Flight Control Systems14.4.1 Flight Control Systems Refer to the System That Controls All the Functionalities of the Aircraft14.5 Surveillance Systems14.5.1 Surveillance Systems in Aviation are Used to Detect Aircraft and Send the Information to the Atc14.6 Environmental Control Systems14.6.1 an Environmental Control System is Used to Maintain an Appropriate Temperature in the Cockpit14.7 Energy Storage Systems14.7.1 an Energy Storage System Includes Batteries That Store the Power and Supply It to the Network14.8 Other Systems

15 Aerospace Dc-Dc Converters Market, by Region

16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Introduction16.2 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, 202016.3 Revenue Analysis of the Top Five Market Players, 202016.3.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant16.3.1.1 Star16.3.1.2 Emerging Leader16.3.1.3 Pervasive16.3.1.4 Participant16.4 Competitive Scenario16.4.1 New Product Launches/Developments16.4.2 Deals

17 Company Profiles17.1 Key Players17.1.1 Tdk-Lambda Corporation17.1.2 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd17.1.3 Infineon Technologies Ag17.1.4 Advanced Energy Industries Inc.17.1.5 Vicor Corporation17.1.6 Pico Electronics17.1.7 Abbott Technologies17.1.8 Texas Instruments Incorporated17.1.9 FDK Corporation 17.1.10 Recom-Power GmbH 17.1.11 Crane Co. 17.1.12 Brightloop Converters 17.1.13 Cincon Electronics 17.1.14 Vpt 17.1.15 Martek Power 17.1.16 Xp Power 17.1.17 Viable Power 17.1.18 Thales 17.1.19 Bel Fuse Inc. 17.1.20 Kgs Electronics 17.1.21 Synqor 17.1.22 Astronics Corporation 17.1.23 Meggitt plc17.2 Other Players17.2.1 Tame Power17.2.2 Aj's Power Source

18 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3agy8s

