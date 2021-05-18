Aircraft Cleaning And Sanitizing Market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Evolving Opportunities With Arrow Solutions And Arrow Solutions|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The aircraft cleaning and sanitizing market is expected to grow by USD 1.56 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aircraft cleaning and sanitizing market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The aircraft cleaning and sanitizing market will witness a Neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Aircraft Cleaning and Sanitizing Market Participants:

Aero-SenseAero-Sense offers a range of aircraft cabin cleaning chemicals and aircraft exteriors cleaning chemicals such as Cabin Cleaner Cabin Disinfectant, Carpet Cleaner, and Avionics Wipes.

Arrow SolutionsArrow Solutions offers a line of products such as Aircraft Cleaner 281, Handy Foam, HR10 Chewing Gum Remover, and others designed to remove residues of oil, grease, grime, and carbon from the exterior and interior surfaces of aircraft.

Aviation Cleaning SupplyAviation Cleaning Supply offers a range of exterior, interior, and leather cleaning supplies such as LC-364 leather cleaner, MEP-10 Exterior Melamine Pad, GW-374 Biodegradable Degreaser Concentrate, and PG-210 Nitrile Gloves among others.

Aircraft Cleaning And Sanitizing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The aircraft cleaning and sanitizing market is segmented as below:

Application

Commercial Aircraft



Military Aircraft

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

The aircraft cleaning and sanitizing market is driven by the growing air cargo and freight trade. In addition, the accelerating demand for procuring new aircraft units is expected to trigger the aircraft cleaning and sanitizing market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

