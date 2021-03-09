Aircastle To Present At The J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that Michael Inglese, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the J.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that Michael Inglese, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation and slides will be available to the public on the Investor Relations section of Aircastle's website at http://www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the company's website.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of November 30, 2020, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 269 aircraft leased to 80 customers located in 45 countries.

Contacts:

