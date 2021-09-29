Aircastle To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results On October 13, 2021

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that it plans to release its second quarter financial results for the period ended August 31, 2021 on October 13, 2021.

In connection with the financial release, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern time. A copy of the press release and accompanying presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Aircastle Limited website provided below. All interested parties are welcome to participate on the live call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 437-2398 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or (786) 204-3966 (from outside of the U.S. and Canada) ten minutes prior to the selected start and referencing the passcode "2526167".

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on a listen only basis at http://www.aircastle.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who are not available to listen to the live call, a replay will be available until 12:00 P.M. Eastern time on Friday, October 15, 2021 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (from within the U.S. and Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (from outside of the U.S. and Canada); please reference passcode "2526167".

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of May 31, 2021, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 259 aircraft leased to 77 customers located in 43 countries.

