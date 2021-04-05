Airborne Training Services announced the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.airbornets.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Airborne Training Services, the airline pilot training subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG), today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.airbornets.com. The new site features a streamlined design with information about their class offerings and training equipment.

Airborne Training Services announced the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.airbornets.com.

The new website provides visitors with an overview of the many offerings of the Airborne Training Services team, including Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program (ATP-CTP) training, door training, and access to FAA-certified Level C Boeing 767 and Boeing 757 full flight simulators. The company provides training under a Part 142 certificate from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Airborne Training Services' new website is the first of six new sites ATSG will launch throughout 2021. Visitors are encouraged to sign up for ATSG's email alerts at www.atsginc.com/investors/investor-resources/email-alerts.

About Airborne Training ServicesAirborne Training Services is an FAA Part 142 training center that provides training to airline pilots on Boeing 767s. The company's airline-developed training programs—including Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program courses—focus on safety, professionalism, and modern training techniques built on four decades of cargo airline training experience. The company's training center is located within ATSG's facilities at the Wilmington Air Park in Ohio, where it offers in-depth classroom instruction and flight training on an FAA-certified Level C Boeing 767 full flight simulator. Airborne Training Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Learn more at www.airbornets.com.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; ABX Air, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Omni Air International, LLC; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; and LGSTX Services, Inc. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

