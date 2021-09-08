Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Grows Business With United Airlines

Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG), today announced it has signed a multi-year agreement to provide additional heavy maintenance capacity for United Airlines. This agreement supports Airborne's continued facility and personnel growth.

Under the terms of the agreement, Airborne will provide heavy maintenance support for United's Boeing 767 wide-body fleet and the airline's Boeing 737, Boeing 757 and Airbus A320 narrow-body fleets. The work will be performed at Airborne's maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities in Wilmington, Ohio and Tampa, Fla.

Airborne President Todd France stated, "Our team is elated that United Airlines continues to recognize the value of our heavy maintenance services, including our flexibility to meet United's evolving needs over the last year. We look forward to continuing to provide reliable on-time maintenance of their aircraft over the next several years."

The agreement brings this portion of United's maintenance work to Airborne from other MROs, and is expected to fill three heavy maintenance lines in Wilmington and four heavy maintenance lines in Tampa.

About Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services, Inc.Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services operates separately certified repair stations offering 320,000 sq. ft. of hangar space in Tampa, Fla., and 315,000 sq. ft. of hangar space in Wilmington, Ohio. Airborne provides a range of services to the aviation sector, including scheduled heavy maintenance, line maintenance, engineering services, material sales and manufacturing, and cargo conversion through its PEMCO Conversions division. Services at the Tampa, Fla., location are performed by Pemco World Air Services, Inc., pursuant to its Part 145 Repair Station Certificate. Airborne is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. For more information, please visit www.airbornemx.com .

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger air lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; LGSTX Services, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908006137/en/