Airbnb To Participate In Nasdaq's 44th Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) announced today that Chief Financial Officer, Dave Stephenson, will speak at Nasdaq's 44th Investor Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021 beginning at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://kvgo.com/nasdaq/airbnb-inc-june-2021 . A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com for a year.

About AirbnbAirbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 900 million guest arrivals across over 220 countries and regions. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and one-of-a-kind activities that make it possible for guests to experience the world in a more authentic, connected way. As the only platform offering hosted travel and the ability to live anywhere on a global scale, Airbnb has become a noun and a verb and most traffic to our platform remains organic. We will continue to invest in innovations that expand the travel market and lead the way in turning travel into a way of life.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airbnb-to-participate-in-nasdaqs-44th-investor-conference-301310576.html

SOURCE Airbnb, Inc.