MONTREAL, July 30, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Transat is pleased to operate its first commercial flights today after six months of inactivity due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. Three flights are scheduled today: Montreal- Punta Cana, Punta Cana- Montreal and Montreal- Vancouver. These flights kick off the airline's summer program, which will include, at the height of the season, 24 routes to 16 destinations in Canada, the United States, the South and Europe.

Air Transat resumes flights today

"It is with great joy and excitement that we return to the skies after these long months of suspension," says Annick Guérard, President and CEO of Transat. "We are thrilled to finally reunite with our travellers and allow them to reconnect with their favourite destinations through our world-renowned travel experience. In preparation for our return, our teams have been working hard to ensure the safety of travellers and facilitate their planning by continuously adjusting our Traveller Care health and safety program and our practical guide on travel requirements."

A diversified summer program and a new domestic route

To meet the sustained demand from travellers wishing to uncover more of their Canada this summer, Air Transat offers an extensive program of domestic flights between Calgary, Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto and Vancouver. This includes exclusive direct flights between Quebec City and Vancouver, a first for the airline.

This domestic program also allows Canadians to travel to more international destinations via connecting flights from Montreal, Toronto and Quebec City.

In addition, from Montreal, Air Transat will gradually operate direct flights to Cuba (Holguin and Varadero), the Dominican Republic ( Punta Cana), France (Paris), Haiti ( Port-au-Prince), Mexico ( Cancun), Portugal ( Lisbon) and the United States ( Fort Lauderdale and Orlando).

Travellers from Toronto will be able to fly direct to Cuba (Holguin and Varadero), the Dominican Republic ( Punta Cana), England ( London), Mexico ( Cancun), Portugal ( Porto) and the United States ( Fort Lauderdale and Orlando).

And from Quebec City, direct flights will be offered to the United States ( Fort Lauderdale).

In addition, the company will also offer vacationers a selection of South packages, featuring 160 properties and four collections: Luxury, Out of Office, Family and Solo.

Depending on the evolution of travel restrictions, Air Transat may have to modify its flight schedule. Nevertheless, it would like to reassure travellers affected by major changes that they would be eligible for a refund.

Three more Airbus A321neoLR aircraft added to the fleet

Air Transat continues to transform its fleet with the delivery of three new Airbus A321neoLR, bringing the total number of these aircraft in its fleet to 10. Seven more are expected to be delivered progressively by 2023. It is worth reminding that these new generation aircraft have the lowest environmental impact in their class, reinforcing the company's commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.The addition of these aircraft enhances the airline's world-class fleet, one of the most modern in the industry.

About Air TransatAir Transat is a leading leisure travel brand established nearly 35 years ago that offers domestic and connecting flights within Canada as well as international flights to destinations of choice in the Americas and Europe. Air Transat and its personnel strive to serve travellers with enthusiasm and friendliness, emphasizing safety at all stages of their travel experience. The carrier's multiple initiatives aimed at reducing its carbon emissions include operation of a fleet of new-generation Airbus aircraft and development of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Air Transat has been voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., an integrated international tourism company headquartered in Montreal that was awarded Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its sustainability commitments. Visit airtransat.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Recent distinctions and awards

World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Ranked 2nd Travel and Leisure Company and 57th overall on Forbes World's Best Employers List

Best Employers List Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

