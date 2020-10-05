Air Traffic Management Market By Airspace, Offering, Application, Services, End Use, Investment Type, Airport Type And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Traffic Management Market by Airspace (Air Traffic Services, Flow Management, Airspace Management, Aeronautical Info Management), Offering, Application, Services, End Use, Investment Type, Airport type and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The air traffic management market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 9.7 billion in 2020 to USD 17.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. The recommencement of global economic growth, an increase in number of passenger traffic, need of airspace management and modernization of air traffic management infrastructure are expected to drive the growth of the market.The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the aviation industry adversely due to air travel restrictions on domestic as well as international flights across countries, resulting in the sudden decrease in the air traffic. This is expected to negatively impact the air traffic management market in the short term; slow recovery is expected in Q1 of 2021. The aviation industry could take 2-3 years to recover from the financial effects of COVID-19, leading to lower air travels and passenger traffic compared to previous estimates. Based on airspace, air traffic services segment projected to lead air traffic management market during the forecast period Based on airspace, the Air Traffic Services (ATS) segment is estimated to dominate the air traffic management market in 2020 with a largest share. Increasing air traffic and airspace congestion and the need for advanced capabilities of the existing airspace are major factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the ATS segment of the market during the forecast period. Based on offering, hardware segment projected to lead air traffic management market during the forecast period Based on the offering, the market has been segmented into hardware and software and solutions. Hardware is also used to provide positioning of aircraft, send alerts & weather data, communicate via voice & text, and facilitate safe landing & take-off, among others. Software is an essential component of ATM as it is responsible for processing all the data and information collected and exchanged between various hardware described above. It also helps in automating some of the ATM procedures. Based on application, automation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period Based on the application, the market has been segmented into communication, navigation, surveillance and automation. The automation segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. The OEM segment is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The automation segment is growing substantially as airports and air traffic controllers are investing in simulators, and increased adoption of remote towers is fueling the market. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the air traffic management market in 2020 Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2020. The market is growing at a significant pace in the Asia Pacific region, majorly driven by the increasing air passenger traffic. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow significantly owing to high investments in the modernization of airport and construction of new regional airports. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) is expected to build 66 new airports during the forecast period. This expansion, which will increase the number of airports in Mainland China from 206 to 272, and is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the next five years. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Air Traffic Management Market, 2020-20254.2 Air Traffic Management Market, by Airspace4.3 Air Traffic Management Market, by Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Market Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increase in Investments on Airports5.2.1.2 Increase in the Number of Airports in the Asia-Pacific Region5.2.1.3 Modernization of Air Traffic Management Infrastructure5.2.1.4 Need for Better Airspace Management5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with Air Traffic Management Equipment5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Introduction of Unmanned Traffic Management Framework to Manage UAVs5.2.3.2 Development of Remote and Digital Towers5.2.3.3 Satellite-Based Atc5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Rise in Cyber Threats in Air Traffic Management5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel5.2.4.3 Upgrading Existing Aircraft Fleets to Enable Utilization of the Advancements in Air Traffic Management5.2.4.4 Economic Challenges for Ansps, Airlines, Airports, and Atm System Suppliers Due to COVID-195.3 Investment Analysis5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 List of Major Air Navigation Service Providers in Air Traffic Management Market5.6 Aircraft Movement by Region, 20195.7 Tariff and Regulations in Air Traffic Management5.8 Technology Analysis 6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Ecosystem6.3 Single European Sky Atm Research (Sesar) Initiative6.4 Onesky Australia Program6.5 Advancements in Existing Technologies6.6 Use Cases6.7 Innovation & Patent Registrations6.8 Impact of Megatrends 7 Air Traffic Management, by Airspace7.1 Introduction7.2 Air Traffic Services (Ats)7.2.1 Air Traffic Control (Atc)7.2.1.1 Major Share of the Atm Systems Used in Atc Towers7.2.2 Flight Information Services (Fis)7.2.2.1 Information Systems Providing Information to the Air Traffic7.2.3 Alerting Services7.2.3.1 Search & Rescue of Aircraft7.3 Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM)7.3.1 Maintaining the Balance of Aircraft Traffic on Ground and in Air7.4 Airspace Management (Asm)7.4.1 Efficient Design of the Available Airspace7.5 Aeronautical Information Management (Aim)7.5.1 Integral Information in the Form of Digital Data 8 Air Traffic Management, by Offering8.1 Introduction8.2 Hardware8.2.1 Radars8.2.1.1 Radar Technology is Useful in Detecting Aircraft8.2.2 Sensors8.2.2.1 Sensors Are Used in the for Sending Instant Signals8.2.3 Modulators and Demodulators8.2.3.1 Modulators and Demodulators Enhancing Signal Strength8.2.4 Antennas8.2.4.1 Antennas Use Radio Frequencies to Receive and Transmit Information8.2.5 Cameras8.2.5.1 Hd Cameras Are Used to Monitor Areas Out of Line of Sight8.2.6 Display8.2.6.1 Display Systems Are Designed to Let Controllers Read Even in Low Lighting8.2.7 Encoders and Decoders8.2.7.1 Encoders and Decoders Used for Analyzing Ads-B Messages8.2.8 Amplifiers8.2.8.1 Amplifiers Used in Surveillance Systems8.2.9 Other Devices8.3 Software & Solutions8.3.1 Database Management Systems8.3.1.1 Air Traffic Flow Management Requires Database Technology for Managing the Flow of Traffic8.3.2 Radar Data Compressor Unit8.3.2.1 Radar Compressor Unit as a Processor for Psr and Ssr8.3.3 Incident Management8.3.3.1 Identifies Potential Threats and Errors8.3.4 Data Link Server (Dls)8.3.4.1 Servers Are Essential for Linking Ground Stations to Aircraft8.3.5 Communications Recording and Management8.3.5.1 Secures and Records Important Conversations Between Aircraft and Atc8.3.6 Platform and Suite8.3.6.1 Presents Operational Overview Interactively8.3.7 Capacity and Demand Management8.3.7.1 Capacity and Demand Balancer Enables Management of Flight Data8.3.8 Network Solutions8.3.8.1 Network Solutions Are Replacing Traditional Atc Networks 9 Air Traffic Management Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Communication9.2.1 Controller to Pilot Data Link Communications (Cpdlc)9.2.1.1 Connecting Traffic with Ground-Based Atm Systems9.2.2 Very High Frequency (Vhf) Communication9.2.2.1 Line of Sight Communication Between Atc and Aircraft9.2.3 Automatic Terminal Information System (Atis)9.2.3.1 Atis is Used to Transmit Meteorological and Operational Information to Pilots9.2.4 Voice Communication Control System (VCCs)9.2.4.1 Essential Hardware to Communicate Via Voice9.3 Navigation9.3.1 Vhf Omni Directional Range (Vor)9.3.1.1 Increasing Commercial and General Aviation Traffic Driving the Demand for Vor9.3.2 Distance Measuring Equipment (DME)9.3.2.1 Range Determination Hardware for Safe Navigation9.3.3 Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN)9.3.3.1 Highly Precise Military Navigation System9.3.4 Non-Directional Beacon (Ndb)9.3.4.1 Essential Atm Hardware for Landing of Aircraft9.3.5 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)9.3.5.1 Gnss is a Key Element of Cns/Atm9.3.6 Precision Area Navigation (PRNAV)9.3.6.1 Prnav Defines Route in Terminal Airspace9.4 Surveillance9.4.1 Automatic Dependent Surveillance - Broadcast (Ads-B)9.4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Gps-Based Modern Systems9.4.2 Air Traffic Control Radar Beacon System (Atcrb)9.4.2.1 Rotating Ground Antennas Fetching Important Aircraft Data9.4.3 Primary Surveillance Radar (Psr)9.4.3.1 Essential Radar Systems Used at Every Airport for Atm9.4.4 Secondary Surveillance Radar (Ssr)9.4.4.1 Ssr Enables Direct Exchange of Data Between Aircraft for Collision Avoidance9.5 Automation 10 Air Traffic Management Market, by Airport Size10.1 Introduction10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Airports10.3 Large10.4 Medium10.5 Small 11 Air Traffic Management Market, by Investment Type11.1 Introduction11.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Investment Type11.2.1 Most Impacted Investment Type Segment11.2.2 Least Impacted Investment Type Segment11.3 Greenfield11.3.1 Saturation Level of Existing Airports Expected to Spur Greenfield Airport Investments11.4 Brownfield11.4.1 Satellite-Based Navigation and Modern Atm Equipment to Drive Brownfield Investments 12 Air Traffic Management, by End Use12.1 Introduction12.2 Impact of COVID-19 on End Use12.2.1 Most Impacted End Use Segment12.2.2 Least Impacted End Use Segment12.3 Commercial12.3.1 Regular Upgrades Driving the Market for Commercial Atm12.4 Military12.4.1 Military Institutions Require Highly Precise Atm Systems 13 Air Traffic Management Market, by Service13.1 Introduction13.2 Atm as a Service13.2.1 Cloud Computing Enhances Atm-As-A Service Architecture13.3 Maintenance Services13.3.1 Maintenance Services Are Vital for Atm13.4 Support Services13.4.1 Installation of Atm Systems Requires Support Services 14 Regional Analysis14.1 Introduction14.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Air Traffic Management, by Region14.3 3 Global Scenarios of Air Traffic Management Market14.4 North America14.5 Europe14.6 Asia-Pacific14.7 Middle East14.8 Latin America14.9 Africa 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Overview15.2 Ranking of Leading Players, 201915.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, 201915.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant15.4.1 Star15.4.2 Emerging Leaders15.4.3 Pervasive15.4.4 Participants15.5 Strength of Product Portfolio15.6 Business Strategy Excellence15.7 Competitive Scenario15.7.1 Contracts15.7.2 New Product Developments15.7.3 Partnerships & Agreements15.7.4 Collaborations & Expansions 16 Company Profiles16.1 Raytheon Technologies16.2 Indra Sistemas, S.A.16.3 L3Harris Technologies, Inc16.4 Thales Group16.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation16.6 Honeywell International, Inc.16.7 Saab Ab16.8 BAE Systems plc.16.9 Frequentis Ag16.10 Advanced Navigation and Positioning16.11 Lockheed Martin Corporation16.12 Intelcan Technosystems Inc.16.13 Searidge Technologies16.14 Altys Technologies16.15 Saipher Atc16.16 Leidos16.17 Cyrrus Limited16.18 Adacel Technologies Limited16.19 Leonardo S.P.A16.20 Acams Airport Tower Solutions16.21 Nav Canada16.22 Skysoft-Atm16.23 Artisys S.R.O16.24 Aquila Air Traffic Management Services Limited16.25 Sita Group 17 Air Traffic Management Adjacent Markets 18 Appendix

