Air Solution Announces The Addition Of Ryan Hawley And Kelly LoCascio To Executive Team

PHOENIX, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Solution LLC, America's premier billing firm continues their remarkable growth with the addition of two heavyweights to their executive team. Ryan Hawley will be joining Air Solution in a partner capacity in the role of Senior Strategic Advisor in charge of global business development strategy. Kelly LoCascio Esq. will be joining the team as Head Counsel and will oversee the appeals division.

Ryan Hawley and Kelly LoCascio join Air Solution management team

Ryan Hawley comes to the Air Solution team with over a decade of global sales experience and strong industry connections. Ryan has conducted business in over 140 countries and has scaled multiple businesses exponentially. He is considered a leading business development strategy voice in the industry. Ryan received his degree from Trent University and is a regular speaker at industry events.

Kelly LoCascio is considered to be the leading legal voice in air ambulance billing. Kelly studied law at the John Marshall law school and has over a decade of experience in billing related law and C-Level management. Her expertise includes billing operations, clinical and aviation compliance, credentialing, domestic and international regulations, licensing, policies and procedures, and business growth strategies.

"With the addition of Ryan and Kelly to our management team, we solidify our role in strategically advising our clients on optimizing their air ambulance billing. We ensure that they are paid correctly for the critical service they provide to patients," says Robin Bradbury, CEO at Air Solution LLC.

About Air Solution LLC: Air Solution is a global leader in air ambulance billing optimization and the fastest growing company in the industry. Using proprietary techniques, they are able to optimize insurance reimbursement for rotor, regional, and long-haul fixed-wing ambulance providers. Their comprehensive service model includes operational consulting, pre-flight assessment, billing optimization, claims appeal process, and collections.

