Air Solution Announces Strategic Partnership With Jet Rescue Air Ambulance

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Solution LLC, America's premier billing firm continues their remarkable growth with the announcement of a strategic partnership with Jet Rescue Air Ambulance. Air Solution LLC will be providing billing, appeals, and collection support to one of the largest air ambulance providers in North America.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance operates a 24/7 dedicated Flight Operation Center along with a fleet of 7 Dedicated Air Ambulance Aircraft. With operating bases in both the US and Mexico Jet Rescue has established itself as the premier provider for Air Ambulance services in Latin America. They have been one of the leading providers of COVID-19 related transports, and received the Air Ambulance of the Year award at the 2019 ITIC awards. "We are very excited to be working with Air Solution. We are already seeing increased payment times and quicker turnaround on our claims," says Carlos Salinas, CEO of Jet Rescue.

A comprehensive overview of Jet Rescue's services can be found at www.jet-rescue.com. "We are very proud to be partnering with Jet Rescue. We look forward to supporting Jet Rescue's amazing medical teams with maximizing their compensation for the important work they do," says Ryan Hawley, Senior Strategic Advisor at Air Solution.

"The addition of Jet Rescue to our portfolio of clients furthers Air Solution's goal of servicing the premier providers of the Air Ambulance industry," says Robin Bradbury, CEO at Air Solution LLC.

About Air Solution LLC: Air Solution is a global leader in air ambulance billing optimization and the fastest growing company in the industry. Using proprietary techniques, they are able to optimize insurance reimbursement for rotor, regional, and long-haul fixed-wing ambulance providers. Their comprehensive service model includes operational consulting, pre-flight assessment, billing optimization, claims appeal process, and collections.

