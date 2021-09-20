Air Purifier Market - COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Witnesses Emergence Of 3M Co. And Daikin Industries Ltd. As Key Market Contributors |Technavio Partnering With Over 100 Fortune 500 Companies
NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air purifier market is poised to grow by USD 19.78 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The report on the air purifier market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
View our Exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, Lockdown Impacts, and Customer Behaviour.
The market is driven by growing air pollution levels. In addition, technological innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, and convenience, as well as ease of use driving demand for air purifiers will further influence the market growth positively during the forecast period. However, the long product life cycle and the presence of counterfeit products are a few challenges that are likely to hinder the market's growth in the long run.
The air purifier market analysis includes Technology segment and Geographic analysis. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The air purifier market covers the following areas:
Air Purifier Market SizingAir Purifier Market ForecastAir Purifier Market Analysis Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IQAir North America Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Unilever Group
- Whirlpool Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- HEPA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electrostatic precipitators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ionizers and ozone generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
