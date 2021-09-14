Air Pros USA Doubles In Size With Acquisition Of Alabama And Mississippi-based Hansen Heating And Air

MOBILE, Ala., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Lauderdale-based Air Pros USA ("Air Pros") announced the acquisition of Hansen Heating and Air ("Hansen"), a leading HVAC and home services business that has been proudly been serving home and business owners in Mobile, Alabama and the broader Gulf Coast since 2006. Hansen will continue operating under its existing brand name and Hansen's owner, Chad Setchell, will stay on and lead the Gulf Coast operations for Air Pros.

The acquisition doubles the Air Pros footprint, giving the company more than 350 vehicles, 500 technicians and staff, and a customer base of more than 100,000. Air Pros will now operate in seven States and more than a dozen metro areas.

"Hansen's strong market presence and positive reputation along the Gulf Coast made them a perfect fit to join the Air Pros family as we continue to expand and acquire additional HVAC companies across the U.S.," said Anthony Perera, founder of Air Pros USA. "They are well-run and we see even greater growth opportunities for Hansen as we apply our technology to increase their efficiency and value to both customers and employees."

Perera added, "We are excited that Chad will stay on to run our Gulf Coast operations, and that we will be adding Hansen's many talented technicians and staff to our platform. We love how Hansen Air refers to them as "Super Techs" as that's how we see them as well."

"We are thrilled to join the Air Pros family as we continue to grow Hansen throughout the region," said Chad Setchell, Hansen President and new head of Air Pros USA's Gulf Coast operations. "Air Pros has quickly earned a fantastic reputation for innovation, hard work and providing each customer with quality services and lasting results. We knew Air Pros would be a great fit as they share the same goals and culture regarding how they care for their customers, and in how they demonstrate their respect toward employees in helping them grow professionally and personally."

For more information, visit AirProsUSA.com and HansenAir.com.

About Air Pros USA:Air Pros USA was founded in South Florida in 2017 on the promise of integrity, reliability, and putting our customers first. The company has quickly expanded to many metro areas within Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington, with more locations expected to be introduced soon. Air Pros USA currently employs more than 450 experienced professionals in more than a dozen metro Service locations including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane. For more information or details on franchise opportunities visit www.airprosusa.com.

