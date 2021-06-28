Air Products To Showcase Industrial Gas Solutions With Virtual Booth At AISTech2021

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (APD) - Get Report will participate in AISTech 2021 with a virtual booth at the steel industry's premier technology event from June 29 to July 1 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Participants can virtually visit Air Products' booth to learn how Air Products' industrial gases and cost-efficient supply modes and technologies can help companies to increase efficiency and lower overall costs in iron and steelmaking. Learn more about the Air Products virtual exhibit and get your complimentary exhibit hall pass here.

By visiting the Air Products' virtual booth attendees will also be helping the AIST Foundation, which funds initiatives to promote the steel industry as a viable and rewarding career choice for young engineers. The Air Products Foundation has pledged to donate $100 to the Foundation - up to $15,000 in all - for each registered attendee who views the Air Products virtual profile and adds Air Products to their Favorites List for the conference.

In addition to a virtual booth, Air Products will also present a technical paper on BOF Bottom Stirring Technology at the conference at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29 th in the Oxygen Steelmaking session.

As a global leading industrial gas supplier, Air Products brings decades of experience in gas supply and technology to improve the operations performance of metals producers. Air Products offers a full line of gases--including argon, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen and gas blends--with a broad range of supply mode options and purity levels to suit the needs of every operation. Air Products can also provide a wide variety of technical services and innovative gas-based technologies to help you lower costs and improve productivity, while minimizing the environmental impact of production processes.

Air Products' expertise, gases, supply modes and technologies combine to provide ferrous and non-ferrous metals producers a wide range of operational capabilities and process efficiency improvements, from primary production and refining to secondary recovery and processing, that can result in significant benefits including increased yield, increased productivity, increased fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and lower operating costs.

For more information on Air Products' products and expertise can assist with metal production visit https://www.airproducts.com/industries/metals-production.

About Air ProductsAir Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2020 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion. More than 19,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors , including risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

