Air Products' CEO To Present Global Growth Opportunities Providing Solutions To Energy And Environmental Challenges

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (APD) - Get Report today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi will present at the virtual Credit Suisse 33 rd Annual Basic Materials Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 7:45 a.m. USET.

Ghasemi will address how the world's increasing needs for cleaner energy and environmental solutions are driving Air Products' existing business and future growth opportunities. With the company's history of innovating alongside customers in dozens of industries to improve their sustainability performance, Ghasemi will also address accelerating growth opportunities to solve environmental challenges through gasification, carbon capture and hydrogen for mobility.

Building on its track record of executing against its own performance goals, Ghasemi will also share new sustainability commitments in line with the company's higher purpose: bringing people together to collaborate and innovate solutions to the world's most significant energy and environmental sustainability challenges.

A webcast will be available on Air Products' Investor Relations Event Details web site.

About Air ProductsAir Products (NYSE: APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals.

The Company had fiscal 2019 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $60 billion. More than 17,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

