Air Products And New Flyer Tour Cities In Oregon To Demonstrate The Benefits Of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Bus Technology

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (APD) - Get Report and New Flyer of America Inc. continued its tour of the Northwest United States (U.S.) at the end of March, visiting two cities in Oregon to demonstrate the benefits of fuel cell electric buses powered with Air Products' hydrogen.

As part of the demonstration, Sunline Transit Agency in Thousand Palms, California provided a New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE H2™ from its fleet of hydrogen buses to showcase the benefits of hydrogen in transit. The Oregon-leg of the tour began in Portland where a local transit agency observed the bus being fueled using an Air Products' mobile fueling station. As part of the demonstration, the transit team received training on how to fuel the bus, then drove the bus on its regular route to get first-hand experience of how the vehicle performed under real-world conditions. Air Products and New Flyer later made a similar stop in Eugene, Oregon.

The stops in Oregon followed a week of similar demonstrations in Washington State. Oregon and Washington are among several states that have taken steps to encourage public transportation providers to transition from traditional gasoline or diesel-powered vehicles to low- or no-emission fleets. Hydrogen fuel cell bus technology provides transit agencies with a proven, efficient alternative for a zero emissions fleet under a vast range of operating conditions, and not just for short routes.

"Air Products has made substantial investments to ensure that customers have ready access to infrastructure and supply of hydrogen as the world transitions to a greener, more sustainable future," said Eric Guter, Air Products' vice president - Hydrogen for Mobility Solutions. "These demonstrations are an opportunity to showcase the real-world environmental benefits available today through hydrogen."

For every zero-emissions hydrogen vehicle, Air Products has a hydrogen fueling solution. Air Products is the world's leading supplier of hydrogen and hydrogen for mobility solutions with over 60 years of experience. The Company's technologies are used in over 1.5 million refueling operations annually, across twenty countries and over 250 projects.

Last year, Air Products celebrated the grand opening of the largest hydrogen fueling station for transit buses in the U.S. Located at the Orange County Transportation Authority in Santa Ana, California the station is equipped with Air Products' hydrogen fueling technology, design and equipment. It has a bus fueling capacity for up to 50 buses, which corresponds to fueling up to 1,500 kilograms (kg) of hydrogen in eight-hours. The station can fuel transit buses with an average of 28 kg of hydrogen per bus, in six to 10 minutes per bus, while also providing back-to-back bus fueling for up to 30 buses, and offers simultaneous fueling capability with multiple fueling lanes.

About Air ProductsAir Products (APD) - Get Report is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2020 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $60 billion. More than 19,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

NOTE: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release regarding important risk factors. Actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors not anticipated by management, including risk factors described in the Company's Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-and-new-flyer-tour-cities-in-oregon-to-demonstrate-the-benefits-of-hydrogen-fuel-cell-bus-technology-301265288.html

SOURCE Air Products