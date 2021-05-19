Air Pollution Control Market To Grow By USD 30.18 Billion: COVID-19 Focused Report|Evolving Opportunities With Airex Industries Inc. And Andritz AG|Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The air pollution control market is expected to grow by USD 30.18 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the air pollution control market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download FREE Sample Report

The air pollution control market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Air Pollution Control Market Participants:

Airex Industries Inc.

Airex Industries Inc. offers air pollution control devices, such as Cartridge Dust Collector that have the ability to filter highly-contaminated air volumes in an extremely compact format is what sets them apart from the rest.

Andritz AG

Andritz AG offers a range of air pollution control devices such as from flue gas scrubbers for power stations to complex flue gas cleaning systems for Energy-from-Waste plants.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. offers air pollution control products such as Pulse Jet Fabric Filters, Dry ESPs, Wet Electrostatic Precipitators (WESP), Multi clone Dust Collectors, and other products.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/air-pollution-control-market-industry-analysis

Air Pollution Control Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The air pollution control market is segmented as below:

End-user

Power



Industries



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

The air pollution control market is driven by growing industrial development. In addition, other factors such as the increased adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), the development of high-efficiency filters, and the flourishing FGD gypsum market likely to boost the FGD market are expected to trigger the air pollution control market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the air pollution control market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43975

Related Report on Industrials Include: Global Energy Harvesting Devices Market- The energy harvesting devices market is segmented by technology (thermoelectric, piezoelectric, photovoltaic, electrodynamic, and others), application (building and home automation, industrial, consumer electronics, defense, and others), and geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market- The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented by product (robot vacuum cleaner only and robot vacuum cleaner and mop), type of charging (manual charging and automatic charging), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/air-pollution-control-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-pollution-control-market-to-grow-by-usd-30-18-billion-covid-19-focused-reportevolving-opportunities-with-airex-industries-inc-and-andritz-agtechnavio-301294510.html

SOURCE Technavio