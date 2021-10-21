AIR MILES Flight-a-Day Giveaway Is Back!

National contest turns every card use at participating partners into a chance to turn collectors' dreams into destinations, with one of 21 flight vouchers and a $25,000 grand prize flight voucher up for grabs TORONTO, Oct.

National contest turns every card use at participating partners into a chance to turn collectors' dreams into destinations, with one of 21 flight vouchers and a $25,000 grand prize flight voucher up for grabs

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the AIR MILES Reward Program announces the return of its highly popular AIR MILES Flight-a-Day Giveaway, a national contest that gives collectors a little extra when they swipe their card. From October 21 through November 10, each time a collector uses their card at participating partners (no minimum purchase required), not only will they earn Reward Miles, but they'll also be automatically entered for a chance to win one of 21 flight vouchers valued at $5,000 each. Adding even more GRAVY on top of this already incredible contest, entries will also give collectors the chance to win the grand prize of a $25,000 flight voucher.

The promotion is part of a series of enhancements that AIR MILES announced this month as it reaffirms its commitment to providing Canadians with more redemption benefits, more ways to earnand more opportunities to take part in promotions. With over 20 partners participating in the promotion across the country, it's easy for collectors to take part in the fun. All they have to do is swipe! There's also a no-purchase-necessary method of entry available.

"As a program, we love turning everyday moments into unforgettable rewards and this promotion helps remind collectors that each time they use their card at one of our partners, it represents a step towards a reward, big or small," said Blair Cameron, President & CEO, AIR MILES Reward Program. "This year, we've challenged ourselves to enhance the value we're delivering to collectors at every touchpoint and, as we look ahead to the launch of our new flight platform, we think collectors will love the Flight-a-Day Giveaway as an opportunity to take a shortcut to their dream destinations."

The contest arrives on the heels of AIR MILES announcing the all-new AIR MILES Flights, which launches this November and will give Canadian travellers more choice, flexibility and transparency when booking flights online. As one of Canada's largest travel providers, and with nearly 30 years of turning dreams into destinations, AIR MILES is putting control back in the hands of Canadian travellers, who can easily choose their airline, class of travel, departure location (from anywhere in the world) and even how they pay. This is "flexibility in flight."

To revamp the flight program, AIR MILES worked closely with collectors who provided feedback and input at each stage of planning, testing and development. More details on AIR MILES Flight will be arriving in early November.

To learn more about how to participate in the AIR MILES Flight-a-Day Giveaway and for the full contest rules, visit: www.airmiles.ca/flightgiveaway

About the AIR MILES Reward ProgramThe AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with nearly 10 million active collector accounts, representing approximately two-thirds of all Canadian households. AIR MILES collectors get Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global and online brands, and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. It's the only loyalty program of its kind to give collectors the flexibility and choice to use Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events and attractions, instantly, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash Miles at participating partner locations.

For more information, visit: www.airmiles.ca.

SOURCE AIR MILES Reward Program