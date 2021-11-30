Air Lease Corporation CFO To Speak At Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2021

Air Lease Corporation (AL) - Get Air Lease Corporation Class A Report announced today that Gregory B. Willis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be speaking at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference. This speaking engagement will be a fireside chat held in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, December 2 at 11:00am Eastern Time. Virtual attendees may access the conference directly via this link: Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2021. Please visit the website prior to the webcast to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Any materials utilized for this speaking engagement will be posted to the Investors page of the ALC website prior to the speaking time.

