Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement Of Airbus A320-200 Aircraft With HiSky Moldova

Today Air Lease Corporation (AL) - Get Report announced a long-term lease placement for one used Airbus A320-200 aircraft with HiSky Moldova. Scheduled to deliver in April 2021, this is ALC's third Airbus A320 family aircraft placement with the Moldovan startup airline.

"We are pleased to announce this agreement to deliver our third Airbus A320 family aircraft to HiSky," said David Beker, Senior Vice President of Air Lease Corporation. "This young A320 will be joining HiSky's all-ALC leased fleet of A319/A320 aircraft. Our team is honored that the leadership of HiSky has chosen to collaborate exclusively with ALC to launch their airline this year under challenging circumstances and we believe HiSky is well positioned for long-term growth and success."

"We are happy with the progress of our operations and the response that we got from our core markets. We launched the sales and flights from our base in Chisinau, Moldova and now we are one week away from starting flight operations in our second base: Cluj, Romania. We are grateful to Air Lease Corporation, our trustful partner, that has appropriate solutions and expertise to sustain our growth," said Iulian Scorpan, Chief Executive Officer of HiSky Moldova.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (AL) - Get Report

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investors" section of ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About HiSky Moldova

HiSky was certified as a Moldovan air operator in January 2021 (AOC number MD-025) and as a Romanian air operator in December 2020 (AOC number RO-074). Between February and March 2021, the airline announced scheduled flights from four airports: Cluj, Satu Mare, Iasi and Chisinau and charter flights from Cluj, Targu Mures, Baia Mare and Oradea. On March 5, 2021, the Company executed its first commercial flight. The HiSky team consists of people with decades of experience in aviation. Additional information about HiSky can be found on the website www.hisky.aero.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210324005977/en/