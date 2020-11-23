Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement Of 13 New Boeing 737 Aircraft With Alaska Airlines

Today Air Lease Corporation ("ALC") (AL) - Get Report announced long-term lease placements for 13 new Boeing 737-9 new technology aircraft with Alaska Airlines. These new aircraft are scheduled to deliver between the second half of 2021 through the end of 2022 from ALC's order book with Boeing.

Alaska Airlines also confirmed to sell ten young Airbus A320-200 aircraft, acquired by the airline in the acquisition of Virgin America, to ALC. Alaska Airlines and ALC agreed that the airline will lease these ten A320 aircraft back from ALC on terms that align with Alaska Airlines' fleet modernization and rationalization over the next few years.

"We are honored and pleased to renew our long association and partnership with our friends at Alaska Airlines," said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. "These leased Boeing 737-9 aircraft from ALC will fill an important role on Alaska's diverse route network, bringing the most technologically advanced and environmentally attractive aircraft type into Alaska's fleet, just in time as we expect the airline industry will undergo a sustainable recovery starting in 2021."

"Alaska's relationship with Steve dates back to the early 1980s and we're thrilled to work with him and ALC on an agreement that will enhance our fleet and advance our environmental, operational and financial performance," said Brad Tilden, Alaska Air Group Chairman and CEO. "We found an opportunity to sell ten planes that are not in our long-term plans and replace them with 13 of the most efficient narrow-body aircraft available."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (AL) - Get Report

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investors" section of ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America. The airline provides essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, while emphasizing Next-Level Care. Alaska is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide with Alaska and its Global Partners. On March 31, 2021, Alaska will officially become a member of the oneworld global alliance. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (ALK) - Get Report.

