Air Lease Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter And Year End 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) will host a conference call on February 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2021.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) - Get Air Lease Corporation Class A Report will host a conference call on February 17, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2021.

Investors can participate in the conference call by dialing (855) 308-8321 domestic or (330) 863-3465 international. The passcode for the call is 4160718.

The conference call will also be broadcast live through a link on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website at www.airleasecorp.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the broadcast will be available on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website.

For your convenience, the conference call can be replayed in its entirety beginning at 7:30 PM ET on February 17, 2022 until 7:30 PM ET on February 24, 2022. If you wish to listen to the replay of this conference call, please dial (855) 859-2056 domestic or (404) 537-3406 international and enter passcode 4160718.

About Air Lease Corporation

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investors" section of ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220104005940/en/