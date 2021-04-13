Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery Of One New Airbus A321-200neo LR Aircraft To Air Arabia

Air Lease Corporation (AL) - Get Report announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321-200neo LR aircraft on long-term lease to Air Arabia. This aircraft, featuring CFM International LEAP-1A32 engines, is the sixth of six new A321-200neo LRs to deliver to Air Arabia from ALC's order book with Airbus.

"We are pleased to deliver our sixth new Airbus A321-200neo LR aircraft to Air Arabia," said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. "ALC's very first Airbus long-range A321neo delivered in April 2019 to Air Arabia and we have been delighted to see our new-technology A321neos contribute to the airline's excellent service and growing operations."

About Air Lease Corporation (AL) - Get Report

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investors" section of ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Air Arabia

Air Arabia (PJSC), listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is the Middle East and North Africa's leading low-cost carrier (LCC). Air Arabia commenced operations in October 2003 and currently operates a total fleet of 58 new Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, serving some 170 routes from five hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt. Air Arabia is an award-winning airline that focuses on offering comfort, reliability, and value-for-money air travel. For further information, please visit www.airarabia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413006042/en/