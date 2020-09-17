Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery Of New Airbus A350-1000 Aircraft To Virgin Atlantic

Today Air Lease Corporation ("ALC") (AL) - Get Report announced the delivery of one new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft on long-term lease to Virgin Atlantic. Powered by Trent XWB-97 engines, this aircraft is the first of four A350-1000s confirmed to deliver to the airline from ALC's order book with Airbus.

"We are pleased to announce this first new A350-1000 aircraft delivery to Virgin Atlantic today," said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. "Our A350-1000s will replace Virgin Atlantic's Boeing 747 aircraft on routes from London across the Atlantic to modernize the airline's long-haul fleet."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (AL) - Get Report

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California, that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investors" section of ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

