Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery Of New Airbus A321neo Aircraft To SKY

Today Air Lease Corporation (AL) - Get Report announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to SKY (Chile). This is the first Airbus A321neo to operate in Chile.

"ALC is pleased to deliver this new Airbus A321neo aircraft to SKY and be the first to introduce the aircraft to the airline and country of Chile," said Matthew Stevens, Assistant Vice President of Marketing at Air Lease Corporation. "It is a privilege to work with SKY, and we believe this next generation aircraft will positively contribute to the airline's sustainability and fleet operations."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (AL) - Get Report

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investors" section of ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005776/en/