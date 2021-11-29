Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery Of First Of Six New Airbus A321-200neo Aircraft To China Airlines

Today Air Lease Corporation (AL) - Get Air Lease Corporation Class A Report announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321-200neo aircraft on long-term lease to China Airlines. Featuring Pratt & Whitney PW1133G-JM engines, this is the first of six new A321-200neos confirmed to deliver to the airline from ALC's orderbook with Airbus. This aircraft is the first A321neo to deliver to China Airlines.

"ALC is honored to be the first to introduce the A321neo to our long-time customer China Airlines. The A321neo will become the backbone of China Airlines' single-aisle fleet, providing fleet expansion and modernization, and elevation of their passenger experience to new levels. The greater fuel efficiency and operating flexibility of the A321neo will also maximize profitability and further China Airlines environmental sustainability goals," said John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Air Lease Corporation.

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investors" section of ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

China Airlines was established in 1959 and the CAL Group is currently operating a fleet of 107 aircraft. As one of the 19 members of the SkyTeam Alliance, China Airlines is the largest airline in Taiwan in terms of service frequency and size, with more than 12,000 employees worldwide. China Airlines offers passengers access to an extensive global network of more than 15,445 daily flights to 1,036 destinations in 170 countries. China Airlines is continuing to promote superior aviation safety as well as eco-friendly, innovative and attentive services that provide travelers with the perfect travel experience. Recent major international and domestic awards received by China Airlines include: 7/7 Safety Rating from Airline Ratings in Australia, the Taiwanese civil aviation industry's top Golden Flyer Award, Best of the Best Red Dot Award, iF Design Award, Good Design Award from Japan, TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Major Airline Asia, and the APEX Award for Publication Excellence for the Dynasty inflight magazine. The annual China Airlines brand commercial won awards at AD Stars, 4A Creative Awards, Times Advertising Awards, and a London International Awards' Chinese Creativity Award.

