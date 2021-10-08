Air Lease Corporation Activity Update For The Third Quarter Of 2021

Today Air Lease Corporation (AL) - Get Air Lease Corporation Class A Report announced an update on aircraft investments, sales, and new significant financing occurring in the third quarter of 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, ALC's fleet was comprised of 370 owned aircraft and 89 managed aircraft, with 320 new aircraft on order from Boeing and Airbus set to deliver through 2027.

Aircraft Investments

Delivered sixteen new aircraft from ALC's order book including one Airbus A320neo, six Airbus A321neos, seven Boeing 737-8s, and two Boeing 737-9s

Aircraft investments in the quarter totaled approximately $800 million, with the majority occurring in the second half of the quarter

Sales

No aircraft sales occurred during the quarter

Financing

Issued $1.1 billion of senior unsecured medium-term notes comprised of $600 million of 0.80% senior unsecured medium-term notes due 2024, and $500 million of 2.10% senior unsecured medium-term notes due 2028

Upsized senior unsecured revolving credit facility to $6.5 billion from $6.4 billion

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements are unknown at this time, including the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our results, prospects and opportunities. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (AL) - Get Air Lease Corporation Class A Report

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investors" section of ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC's website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

