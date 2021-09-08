Air Ionizer Market To Record Growth Worth $ 1.18 Billion With Panasonic Corp. And Daikin Industries Ltd. Holding Dominant Positions In The Vendor Landscape | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Air Ionizer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The " Air Ionizer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The potential growth difference for the air ionizer market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 1.18 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, View Report Snapshot Right Here!

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

An increase in the global demand for air purifiers and growing demand for wearable air ionizers among consumers are some of the key market drivers expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The air ionizers market report is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and end-user (residential and commercial). Moreover, 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period with China and India emerging as the key revenue-generating economies for the air ionizer market in the region.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

OION Technologies

Panasonic Corp.

Plaston Holding AG

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

