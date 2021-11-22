Air Handling Units Market By Application, Type, Capacity And Region - Global Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Handling Units Market by Application (Commercial, Residential), Type (Packaged, Modular, Custom), Capacity (=5,000 M3/H, 5,001 - 15,000 M3/H, 15,001 - 30,000 M3/H, 30,001 - 50,000 M3/H, = 50,001 M3/H), & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air handling units market is projected to reach USD 15.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026.

Increase in demand of air handling units from the application sectors such as commercial buildings, industries, hospitals, universities, data centers, laboratories, and server rooms is propelling the growth of this market. The growing pollution level around the globe has also triggered the growth in the demand of air handling units from the residential sector.

Custom air handling units projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The custom air handling units segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment from 2021 to 2026. The increasing demand for tailor-made air handling solutions for commercial application segment such as the hospitals, commercial buildings, data centers, universities, laboratories, and server rooms has attributed for the growth of custom air handling units market, ultimately contributing for the growth of global air handling units market.

15,001 - 30,000 m3/h capacity segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The 15,001 - 30,000 m3/h capacity segment of the air handling units market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. These are medium-size air handling units that are used in commercial applications such as hospitals, shopping malls, commercial buildings, and laboratories. Due to the increasing awareness of the impacts of environment pollution on human health, there is a high rise in the use of air handling units, as they are not only used for cooling and heating purposes, but also for providing fresh air, humidification, and controlling relative humidity.

Commercial application segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth during the forecast period

The commercial application segment is estimated to account for the fastest growth in the global air handling units market from 2021 to 2026. In recent years, rapid industrialization and urbanization has been observed in the emerging economies such as China, India, Middle East, Indonesia, Turkey, Vietnam, and Thailand. This has created a high demand for air handling units from the commercial application segments such as hospitals, universities, shopping malls, data centers, laboratories, and swimming pools. This has triggered the demand for air handling units form the commercial application sectors. This has overall contributed for the growth of the global air handling units market

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the air handling units market from 2021 to 2026. The major application sectors of the air handling units are industries, commercial buildings, hospitals, universities, swimming pool, data centers, and residential buildings, are growing at a rapid pace in the Asia-Pacific region. This ultimately has attributed for the growth of air handling units market in this region. China, India, and Japan are the leading countries in terms consumption of air handling units in the Asia-Pacific region.

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Air Handling Units Market4.2 Air Handling Units Market, by Capacity4.3 Asia-Pacific Air Handling Units Market, by Application and Country4.4 Air Handling Units: Major Countries

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Segmentation5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 Rising Population and Urbanization Boost the Need for Air Conditioning5.3.1.2 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions5.3.1.3 Rising Demand from Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, and Chemical Industries5.3.1.4 Adapting to a Warmer Climate and Increasing Pollution Levels5.3.2 Restraints5.3.2.1 Sluggish Growth of Air Handling Units Market in Europe and North America5.3.3 Opportunities5.3.3.1 Rapid Transformation of IoT Within Air Handling Units5.3.3.2 New Product Innovation and Development for Residential and Commercial Applications5.3.4 Challenges5.3.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices and Lack of Awareness About Benefits of HVAC Systems5.3.4.2 Supply Chain, Trade, and Economic Disruptions Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Industry Trends6.1 Supply Chain Analysis6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.2.1 Prominent Companies6.2.2 Small & Medium Enterprises6.3 Trends/ Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business6.4 Ecosystem for Air Handling Units Market6.5 Patent Analysis6.5.1 Introduction6.5.2 Document Type6.5.3 Insight6.5.4 Jurisdiction Analysis6.5.5 Top Applicants and Owners6.6 Technology Analysis6.7 Regulatory Landscape6.8 COVID-19 Impact Analysis6.8.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment6.8.2 COVID-19 Impact on the Air Handling Units Market

7 Air Handling Units Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Commercial7.2.1 Commercial Applications Offer the Highest Growth Opportunities7.2.2 Industrial7.2.3 Office7.2.4 Government7.2.5 Healthcare7.2.6 Education7.2.7 Retail7.2.8 Airport7.3 Residential7.3.1 Residential Applications in Asia-Pacific to Create Highest Demand During Forecast Period

9 Air Handling Units Market, by Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Packaged Air Handling Units9.2.1 Packaged Air Handling Units Are in Demand Due to Rising Commercialization in Developing Countries9.3 Modular Air Handling Units9.3.1 Increased Demand for Modular Air Handling Units Due to Their Compactness9.4 Custom Air Handling Units9.4.1 Custom Air Handling Units to Account for Highest Growth During the Forecast Period9.5 Dx Integrated Air Handling Units9.5.1 Demand for Dx Integrated Air Handling Units to Increase Due to High Energy Efficiency9.6 Low Profile (Ceiling) Air Handling Units9.6.1 Low Profile (Ceiling) Air Handling Units Find Demand in Residential and Small Commercial Applications9.7 Rooftop-Mounted Air Handling Units9.7.1 High Growth Opportunities for Rooftop-Mounted Air Handling Units in the Asia-Pacific Region9.8 Other Air Handling Units

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Key Player Strategies11.3 Revenue Analysis11.3.1 Revenue Analysis of Top Players in the Air Handling Units Market11.4 Market Share Analysis: Air Handling Units Market (2020)11.5 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 202011.5.1 Star11.5.2 Emerging Leaders11.5.3 Pervasive11.5.4 Participants11.6 Competitive Benchmarking11.6.1 Strength of Product Portfolio11.6.2 Business Strategy Excellence11.7 SME Matrix, 202011.7.1 Progressive Companies11.7.2 Dynamic Companies11.7.3 Responsive Companies11.7.4 Starting Blocks11.8 Key Market Developments

12 Company Profile12.1 Daikin Industries, Ltd.12.2 Carrier Corporation12.3 Trane Technologies plc12.4 Johnson Controls International plc12.5 Systemair Ab12.6 Flakt Woods Group12.7 Trox Gmbh12.8 Lennox International Inc.12.9 Munters Ab12.10 Blue Star Limited12.11 Nanjing Tica Climate Solutions Co. Ltd.12.12 Al-Ko Therm Gmbh12.13 Swegon Group Ab12.14 Other Key Players12.14.1 Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.12.14.2 Sabiana Spa12.14.3 Wolf Gmbh12.14.4 Novenco As12.14.5 Vts Group12.14.6 Desiccant Rotors International (Dri)12.14.7 Airwoods12.14.8 Equipamentos De Ventilacao E Ar Condicionado, S.A.12.14.9 Clima Tech Airconditioners Gmbh 12.14.10 G.I. Holding Group 12.14.11 G.I. Holding Group: Company Overview 12.14.12 Airtecnics 12.14.13 Trosten Industries Company LLC 12.14.14 Maico Ventilation Pvt Ltd

