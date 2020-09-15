Air Force Association Announces Boeing's Continued Support Of CyberPatriot As Cyber Silver Sponsor

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Association's (AFA) CyberPatriot program announced today that The Boeing Company will continue its support of the program for the third consecutive year.

"The Air Force Association is privileged to once again receive the strong support of The Boeing Company," said Bernie Skoch, CyberPatriot National Commissioner. "Boeing's financial support, volunteer technical mentorships of our teams, and hosting of STEM events for CyberPatriot participants plays a key role in CyberPatriot's continued growth. It is only through Boeing's generosity and that of our other sponsors that we are able to carry on the important work of attracting our nation's youth to education and careers in STEM."

"We are pleased to aid in the education of thousands of students through the CyberPatriot program," said Boeing Chief Information Security Officer Howard Whyte. "It is an honor to support the development of cyber skills for our future leaders."

CyberPatriot, the nation's largest youth cyber education program, is AFA's flagship STEM program dedicated to strengthening cyber skills among American youth. The program features the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition for high school and middle school students, AFA CyberCamps, Elementary School Cyber Education Initiative and Literature Series, as well as CyberGenerations - a program aimed at equipping senior citizens with the skills needed to stay protected from cyber threats.

Other supporters of CyberPatriot include the Northrop Grumman Foundation, CyberPatriot's Presenting Sponsor, as well as Cyber Diamond sponsors AT&T and the AT&T Foundation, Cisco, Microsoft, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Cyber Gold sponsors Air Force Reserve, BNY Mellon, Facebook, Symantec and the USAA Foundation; and Cyber Silver sponsors Air Force STEM, American Military University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Gannon University, Leidos, Mastercard, University of Maryland Global Campus, and VMware.

The Air Force Association is a non-profit, independent, professional military and aerospace education association. Our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support our Airmen, Space Force Professionals, and their Families; and to remember and respect our enduring Heritage.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-force-association-announces-boeings-continued-support-of-cyberpatriot-as-cyber-silver-sponsor-301131580.html

SOURCE Air Force Association