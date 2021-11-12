AIR Communities Publishes Corporate Responsibility Report

Denver, CO, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Income REIT (known as AIR Communities) today announced the publication of its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Denver, CO, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Income REIT (known as AIR Communities) today announced the publication of its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report. The annual report demonstrates AIR's continued focus on supporting the communities it serves and reinforcing its commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen.

"Corporate responsibility is an important value to us, and we are committed to further progress on the achievement, measurement, and reporting of our corporate responsibility goals," said AIR Chief Executive Officer Terry Considine. "We are proud of our accomplishments and resilience notwithstanding the turbulence of the past few years."

"The report highlights our expanded focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives, integrated across the company - from our Board of Directors to every teammate," said Patti Shwayder, AIR's Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer.

The 2020 report includes updates on AIR's ESG efforts made possible by the company's operational excellence, highly engaged team, and commitment to corporate governance.

The report is available to view here . To read more about AIR's commitment to corporate responsibility, please visit AIR's Corporate Responsibility website .

About AIR

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 95 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

