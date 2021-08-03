Air Cargo Market Is Expected To Grow By 14.05 Million Tons During 2021-2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air cargo market is expected to grow by 14.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The air cargo market is expected to grow by 14.05 million tons, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The increase in e-commerce sales is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, the expected rise in jet fuel prices might hamper the market growth.

Air Cargo Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market witnessed maximum growth in the manufacturing segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Air Cargo Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have considerable growth during the forecast period. About 60% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for air cargo in APAC. The region will present several growth opportunities for market vendors.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

