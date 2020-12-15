Air Canada Announces Amos Kazzaz As Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced the appointment of Amos Kazzaz as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective February 15, 2021. Mr. Kazzaz is currently the airline's Senior Vice President, Finance, and is based at Air Canada's Montreal headquarters.

"I am very pleased to name Amos as our next Chief Financial Officer following Mike Rousseau's advancement to CEO. Amos has been a key member of our highly skilled executive team for over a decade. His financial acumen, proven track record and deep knowledge of Air Canada's business position him well for the CFO role and to help guide Air Canada as the industry recovers," said Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive Officer.

As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Kazzaz will have oversight for Air Canada's overall financial strategic direction, comprising all aspects of financial reporting and planning, investor relations, treasury and controller's operations, taxation, pension administration, internal audit, fleet, procurement and corporate real estate.

Mr. Kazzaz joined Air Canada in 2010 as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis, and became Senior Vice President, Finance in 2015. He previously held extensive senior executive roles within the airline and transportation sector, including a 24-year career at United Airlines with several executive positions in finance, planning and cost management. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Denver and a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Affairs from the University of Colorado.

