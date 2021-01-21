AIP Publishing Names Penelope Lewis Chief Publishing Officer

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing announced today that Penelope Lewis, PhD., will join the organization as its Chief Publishing Officer. Lewis will take on responsibility for AIP Publishing's diverse portfolio of highly respected journals, books, and other products aimed at advancing the work of the global physical science community.

"We look forward to having a leader with Penelope's range join our dynamic team," said Alix Vance, CEO. "She has diverse strengths -- in partnerships, product development, market-facing strategy and services, and editorial portfolio development -- as well as a superb scientific background."

Lewis joins AIP Publishing from the American Chemical Society (ACS) where she is Chief Scientist, Strategic Planning and Analysis in the ACS Publications Division. Lewis joined ACS in 2007 to become Managing Editor of ACS Nano and Nano Letters after completing postdoctoral research at Columbia University's Department of Chemistry and Nanoscale Science and Engineering Center. Lewis subsequently led ACS Publications' Editorial and New Product Development team, where she successfully developed and expanded the portfolio of ACS journals and books into new areas. In 2017, she took on her current role to lead diversification of ACS Publications products and services beyond the core portfolio.

"I am thrilled to be joining AIP Publishing, which has a long tradition of accelerating research in physics and physical sciences through its publishing services and partnerships," said Lewis. "I look forward to supporting researchers in these areas by innovating and expanding AIP Publishing's portfolio."

Lewis will join AIP Publishing in February 2021 and will report to Dean Sanderson, Chief Strategy Officer.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aip-publishing-names-penelope-lewis-chief-publishing-officer-301212663.html

SOURCE AIP Publishing