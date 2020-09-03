AIP Publishing Launches First Digital Book Collection

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing, a leading not-for-profit scholarly publisher in the physical sciences, is delighted to launch its first digital book collection. The first titles in the collection are now available online on Scitation.org, where the books are fully integrated with AIP Publishing's journal portfolio.

AIP Publishing's digital book collection helps global research scientists, students and educators discover, investigate, learn and explore. Access to the collection is available through an institutional license, and content is available to read online in HTML and pdf, or to download in ePub format.

Principles books survey a topic, with introductory material for new entrants and recent developments for experts. Methods books examine new techniques for data collection and analysis through tutorial content and protocols. Professional books provide guidance on training and development for educators. Perspectives books offer an in-depth analysis of a specialist topic.

"Our long history as a leading physical sciences society publisher has led us to a deep understanding of researchers' and students' needs," said AIP Publishing's chief publishing officer, Jason Wilde. "This has allowed us to develop a collection of books which will bring real and substantial benefits to the international scientific community, delivering relevant, topical and essential information with the assurance of reliability."

The first new titles include Real and Complex Numbers for Physicists by Nicolas A. Pereyra, F=ma Contests by Branislav Kisačanin and Eric K. Zhang, and a three-volume set Teaching High School Physics by Carl J. Wenning and Rebecca E. Vieyra. Also available is a growing Archive collection of historical texts, digitally remastered to provide modern options for readers and available online for the first time. The first books to join the Archive are through a partnership with the American Association of Physics Teachers.

Covering fields as diverse as materials science, biophysics, optics and photonics, chemical physics, nanotechnology, condensed matter, mathematical physics, and applied physics and engineering, AIP Publishing's books drive discovery, enable learning, and encourage best practice in research and scientific analysis.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our member societies and publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aip-publishing-launches-first-digital-book-collection-301123964.html

SOURCE AIP Publishing