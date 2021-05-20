AInnovation Named A Cool Vendor In The 2021 Gartner 'Cool Vendors In AI For Computer Vision' Report

BEIJING, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AInnovatoin has been recognized by Gartner as a 2021 Cool Vendor in its "Cool Vendors in AI for Computer Vision" report.

BEIJING, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AInnovatoin has been recognized by Gartner as a 2021 Cool Vendor in its "Cool Vendors in AI for Computer Vision" report. The Gartner Cool Vendor report is "designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services".

According to Gartner, "computer vision technology is becoming mainstream for specialized use cases across various industries. Many high-value use cases have a strong domain component, and vendors in this report are packaging the technology with unique data to improve domain- and industry-specific processes, activities and business models". Further, Gartner predicts that "By 2024, most specialized computer vision applications will have been integrated within domain-specific analytics solutions."

AInnovation is an AI unicorn company that has grown up in the wave of AI industrialization. With a mission of "AI Empowering Business," AInnovation delivers products and customized business solutions leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, empowering traditional industries like manufacturing, finance to reduce costs, improve their business efficiency and value, and realize digital transformation.

Gartner, 'Cool Vendors in AI for Computer Vision', Shubhangi Vashisth, Rita Sallam, Kiyomi Yamada, Anshul Gupta, Tracy Tsai, May 07, 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ainnovation-named-a-cool-vendor-in-the-2021-gartner-cool-vendors-in-ai-for-computer-vision-report-301295614.html

SOURCE AInnovation