Ainge Advisory Expands Venture Capital And M&A Practice

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ainge Advisory, LLC, a leading boutique firm with focus on M&A, private equity and venture capital transactions, has announced that Mark Broadbent will be joining as Managing Director of the Legal & Advisory Services division.

Mr. Broadbent has been an active advisor to angels, entrepreneurs, VC funds and growth-stage companies, particularly in the emerging Silicon Slopes tech corridor along Utah's Wasatch Front. He earned both his Juris Doctor and MBA from Brigham Young University and has worked with leading corporate law firms and in strategy/finance roles. In 2020 he was recognized as a member of the Utah Legal Elite by Utah Business Magazine.

"Our legal & advisory clients want more than just a lawyer. They want someone who can help them through every aspect of selling their business, acquiring a competitor, raising capital and achieving their operational goals. Mark is that type of advisor for his clients and therefore a perfect fit for our practice," explained Tanner Ainge, the firm's Founder & Managing Partner. "In addition, our historical strength has been M&A transactions in the $5- 50M range, where our national clients want an alternative to over-priced coastal firms. Mark will continue to drive that practice while also expanding our scope into the venture and emerging growth stages."

In recent years business owners have increasingly turned to Ainge Advisory for their unique model in managing the M&A deal process. Cultivate Behavioral Health, a provider of ABA therapy services in Austin, TX, hired the firm in preparation of its transaction with Toronto-based private equity firm, Imperial Capital. Cultivate's founder, Dr. Rob Fattal noted, "We could not have achieved this outcome without Ainge Advisory. They helped us identify and negotiate with the right partner. They held our hand through the due diligence process and held their own when up against a large NYC-based firm—all for a very reasonable rate."

Ainge Advisory also represented Salt Lake City-based Yiptel in its sale to Broadvoice, a national competitor. Yiptel CEO Robert Brown highlighted the benefits of the boutique, business-minded model, "If we had used a large, regional law firm we would have paid more for a lesser outcome. The Ainge Advisory team knows how to get deals done efficiently. Unlike other attorneys we have used, they focus on what really matters instead of running up the bill by constantly turning every provision of every document."

In additional to its Legal & Advisory Services division, Ainge Advisory is also known for its private investment arm. This group made headlines in 2020 for one of Utah's largest ever Series A deals--leading the $52M investment into Pattern, a global e-commerce platform for brands.

About Ainge Advisory, LLCAinge Advisory is a boutique firm focused on assisting business owners and entrepreneurs with all of their transactional needs, including private equity, M&A, venture capital and corporate legal services. www.aingeadvisory.com info@aingeadvisory.com

