Aimbridge Hospitality's International Division Assumes Management Of 31 Hotels In The United Kingdom

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, the leading, global, third-party hotel management company, has announced that its international division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, is managing 31 Jupiter Hotels located across the United Kingdom this month, operating its entire U.K. portfolio.

Mike Deitemeyer, President and CEO-elect of Aimbridge Hospitality, said, "Aimbridge is very pleased to see continued momentum in our International division. Our deep operating acumen and vast experience across all hospitality verticals have continued to prove an asset for hotel owners in the U.K. market."

The 31-hotel portfolio includes both Holiday Inn and Accor's Mercure brands as well as two independent hotels. With the addition of these hotels, Interstate Hotels & Resort's U.K. presence expands by 3,206 guest rooms.

The team will bring access to global resources, including user data, digital marketing acumen, and new training best practices to boost results. "This is a very exciting development for Interstate, as we expand our portfolio significantly in the U.K. - a fast-growing market for us," said Nicholas Northam, Executive Vice President-International at Interstate Hotels & Resorts. "Our U.K.-based team is excited to bring their leadership skills, owner-focus, and operating acumen as a results-oriented operating partner of these properties."

Aimbridge Hospitality's International Division operates a pan-European portfolio of 160 properties, including committed pipeline, across the U.K., Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Russia/CIS. For further information about Interstate Hotels & Resorts, visit www.interstatehotels.co.uk

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the leading, global, third-party hotel management company operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers, and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in 2019 and now represents a premium portfolio of more than 1,500 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 21 countries, inclusive of pipeline. Aimbridge is based in Plano, Texas, and has additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico, San Clemente, Toronto, and Washington D.C. Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices spread across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Moscow.

For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aimbridge-hospitalitys-international-division-assumes-management-of-31-hotels-in-the-united-kingdom-301183852.html

SOURCE Aimbridge Hospitality