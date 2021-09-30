AiM Medical Robotics To Host Panel Discussion And Present At BioFuture™

Panel discussion between Samantha Surrey, Dr. Babak Kateb, Jonathan Sackier, and Greg Simon to take place on October 5th at 2:30 pm EST

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AiM Medical Robotics, a leading developer of MRI-safe intraoperative robotics for neurosurgery, today announced that it is hosting a panel discussion and presenting at BioFuture. Registered in-person attendees to BioFuture can view AiM Medical Robotics' presentation live at the actual event.

Samantha Surrey, Founder of Surrey Capital, will be moderating a panel discussion titled "Neuroinnovation and AI Driven Robotics & Devices: Changing Healthcare" on October 5 th at 2:30 pm EST. The panel will consist of:

Dr. Babak Kateb , Medical Advisory Board at AiM, founding Chairman of the Board of Directors & CEO of SBMT, President and Scientific Director of the Brain Mapping Foundation, Director of National Center for Nano-Bio-Electronics, and Director of Brain Technology and Innovation Park

Greg Simon , Consultant, Simonovation, LLC, Former Executive Director for both the Biden Cancer Initiative and the White House Cancer Moonshot Task Force

Bob Cathcart, President & CEO, will be presenting AiM Medical Robotics at BioFuture on Wednesday, October 6 th at 10:45am EST.

"It is an honor to have the opportunity to be a part of this conference and to share how our company looks to shape and transform the way that we think about surgery," said Bob Cathcart. "BioFuture brings together top-notch pioneers, innovators and entrepreneurs to assess the present and shape the future of healthcare, and we certainly believe that our MRI-compatible robotic system will impact the future of healthcare for the better.

"We are delighted that AiM Medical Robotics will be presenting at BioFuture," said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. "BioFuture brings together today's top innovators, investors and business leaders to discuss the forces shaping the future of healthcare, and identify the potential of innovative, game-changing technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery. We are excited to have AiM participating in this important event."

ABOUT AIM MEDICAL ROBOTICS

AiM Medical Robotics is a privately held biotechnology company currently focused on the development of MRI-compatible advanced robotics that are precision-focused and portable. You can follow AiM at www.aimmedrobotics.com and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aim-medical-robotics.

ABOUT BIOFUTURE

BioFuture, produced by Demy-Colton, is a conference convening future-focused healthcare thinkers, top investors, stakeholders and cutting-edge companies to "Reimagine the Future of Healthcare". BioFuture will be held in New York City on October 5-6, 2021, at Cure, Deerfield's vertical healthcare-dedicated innovation campus, with a virtual attendance option. BioFuture features multiple tracks of plenary sessions, presenting companies, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. BioFuture is produced by Demy-Colton, a leading life sciences and digital health events organization, with a long history of producing high-quality events that build networks between innovative life sciences companies and industry stakeholders.

