AIM ImmunoTech Provides First Quarter 2021 Business Update

OCALA, Fla., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2021, AIM had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $63.6 million, compared to $54.4 million as of December 31, 2020.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $1.4 million, compared to $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $2.1 million, compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

The net loss from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $3.6 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.22 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

"I'm extremely proud of the progress we have made throughout the first quarter," commented Thomas K. Equels, CEO of AIM ImmunoTech. "We have established a strong foundation of pre-clinical and clinical data with respect to the development of therapeutics aimed to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. With our solid financial standing, we intend to execute on our corporate strategy and aggressively move forward with our clinical programs that address critical unmet medical needs. We have reached many important milestones, are encouraged by the outlook for AIM and look forward to providing meaningful updates along the way."

Please refer to the full 10-Q for complete details. Additionally, please refer to AIM's most recent Company Presentation for updates on ongoing clinical studies.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development oftherapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

