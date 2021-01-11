AIM ImmunoTech Postpones Investor Conference Call. Will Reschedule For A Later Date

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) and its CEO Thomas K. Equels today announced that this week's planned investor conference call will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date following the death of Mr. Equels' mother over this past weekend.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

