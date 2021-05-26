AIM ImmunoTech Announces Positive Safety Data From The Third Cohort Of Its Phase 1 Intranasal Clinical Trial

OCALA, Fla., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that it has completed dosing of Cohort 3 in a Phase 1 clinical study to assess the safety, tolerability and biological activity of Ampligen as an intranasal therapy, reporting no serious adverse events.

This is consistent with results in the first two cohorts of the study and at escalating doses.The study protocol called for a total of 40 healthy subjects to receive repeated administration of either Ampligen or a placebo. Subjects in Cohort 1 received 75 μg of Ampligen, subjects in Cohort 2 received 200 μg of Ampligen and subjects in Cohort 3 received 500 μg. The study is already proceeding with Cohort 4, with subjects receiving 1250 μg.

The Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR), an independent institute located in Leiden in the Netherlands, is conducting the Phase 1 clinical study AMP-COV-100 (CHDR2049), titled "A Phase I, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Activity of Repeated Intranasal Administration of Ampligen (Poly I:Poly C 12 U) in Healthy Subjects." AIM is sponsoring and funding the clinical study.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Cautionary Statement

