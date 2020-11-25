AIM Announces Milestone In COVID-19 Treatment And Prevention Efforts With First Patient Dosed In Study Evaluating Ampligen As Part Of Combination Treatment For Patients With Cancer And COVID-19

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced developments in its work to develop new treatments or preventive strategies for COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

First, AIM reports that Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's Phase 1/2a study evaluating the two-drug combination of AIM's Ampligen and interferon alpha-2b as a potential early-onset treatment for patients with cancer and mild-to-moderate COVID-19 is fully underway, with the first patient enrolled and treated on the study.

AIM is a collaborator on that clinical trial, which is funded in part through grants from the National Cancer Institute and AIM, as well as institutional support from Roswell Park. AIM is providing Ampligen at no charge for this study. Full details about this trial, which is led by Roswell Park co-Principal Investigators, Drs. Brahm Segal and Pawel Kalinski, are available at ClinicalTrials.gov.

Additionally, the AIM team is working to develop:

An intranasal prophylaxis strategy for frontline workers, the elderly and other high-risk patients, including those with co-morbidities such as cancer; and

An effective therapy for COVID-19 Long Haulers, so named due to the persistence of their symptoms after their infections have ended.

According to AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels: "While major global pharmaceutical companies have largely focused their efforts on the critical need for a COVID-19 vaccine - with Moderna and Pfizer recently announcing significant and hopeful results - AIM believes there is an equally critical health need to develop an early-onset treatment for people already infected with the disease. We greatly appreciate the leadership of Dr. Brahm Segal and Dr. Pawel Kalinski, as well as the tremendous efforts of the entire team at Roswell Park. We look forward to providing further updates as this critical trial progresses."

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc .

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

